Hormuz choked, Red Sea threatened: How will oil get through?

Dubai: For months, the Strait of Hormuz has been the central pressure point in the Iran war. Now another of the world’s most important shipping corridors is coming under threat — and that could make getting Middle East oil to global markets even harder.

The result is an increasingly difficult question for energy markets: If Hormuz remains severely constrained and the Red Sea route becomes more dangerous, how will the region’s oil get through?

Before the war, around 130 vessels a day passed through the Strait of Hormuz. In September, the average has fallen to just 19 ships a day, according to ship-tracking data cited by The New York Times.

The US Navy has managed to keep some traffic moving through waters close to Oman, away from the Iranian coast, but the operation has become increasingly dangerous.

At least 23 vessels were hit in waters near Oman during July and August, while at least 22 sailors have been killed in the Middle East since the war began at the end of February.

Saudi Arabia has traditionally had an important advantage over some other Gulf producers: It can move crude westwards across the kingdom through its East-West Pipeline and export it from Red Sea terminals, bypassing Hormuz.

Suez-Mediterranean route : Provides another way for Saudi exports to leave the Red Sea, but sending oil this way to Asian customers is longer and more expensive.

An effective Houthi blockade of Bab Al Mandab could also force Washington to devote additional military resources to protecting Red Sea shipping at a time when US forces are already working to keep vessels moving through Hormuz.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.