Middle East conflict: Saudi Arabia shuts pipeline after attacks as Houthis seize Yemen's Red Sea coast, Iran to discuss Hormuz

Attacks on Saudi energy route deepen regional tensions amid US‑Iran escalation
Highlights
The next round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Rome have been delayed until October, a US official said Friday.
Last month, the United States had said the next round of talks in the Italian capital would take place in early September.
While the Rome talks will not go ahead as planned, the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors will meet at the State Department in Washington next week "to discuss ongoing developments and the continued implementation" of a framework deal agreed in June, the official said, on customary condition of anonymity.
The so-called Trilateral Framework involves the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon's south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the region, starting in test areas known as "pilot zones."
The US official Friday said the deal "remains the only viable mechanism to restore Lebanon's sovereignty and Israel's security.
China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Saturday, based on recent changes in international crude oil prices, the country's top economic planner announced Friday.
Under the adjustment, gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 260 yuan (about US$38.38) and 250 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
Based on the current pricing mechanism, the ceiling retail prices of gasoline and diesel should have been raised by 435 yuan and 420 yuan per tonne, respectively, this time, according to the NDRC.
Preliminary estimates show that private car owners will spend about 7 yuan less than they otherwise would when filling up their tanks, while truck drivers will spend about 75 yuan less per tank, as the increase was smaller than required by the pricing mechanism.
Since China's previous adjustment of refined oil prices on August 28, the conflict between the United States and Iran has escalated again, driving international crude oil prices up sharply, the NDRC said, adding that the increase this time is aimed at cushioning the impact of rising international oil prices on the domestic market.
China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and other refineries, have been directed to maintain production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.
Currently, there exists considerable geopolitical uncertainty and close attention should continue to be paid to how the evolving U.S.-Iran situation affects international oil prices, said the NDRC, according to Xinhua News Agency.
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence has announced that the threat in Sharurah Governorate has been resolved, following an earlier warning to residents about a possible risk in the area.
In a statement posted on X, the authority called on the public to continue complying with its safety guidance and to avoid gathering at the scene or filming.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy announced on Friday that the East-West Pipeline had been shut down as a precaution after it was targeted in the Riyadh and Madinah regions on Thursday.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing a ministry official, said: “The East-West Pipeline in the Riyadh and Madinah regions was subjected to several attacks on Thursday morning. The pipeline was shut down as a precautionary measure, and the attacks resulted in several injuries. Medical care was provided to those injured.”
The official said emergency and specialised technical teams began work immediately after the attacks, taking the necessary measures to secure the pipeline and verify its safety in accordance with approved safety procedures and emergency plans, in coordination with the relevant authorities.
Any further developments will be announced in due course, the official added.
Day 196: Iranian strikes hit US aircraft in Jordan
Day 195: Iran Guards say target unmanned US sea drone in Hormuz
Day 194: Iran Guards say war can end if US halts threats, meets demands
Day 193: IRGC Navy warns tanker crews near Kuwait, Bahrain
Day 192: Iran says talks with Oman on Hormuz Strait reach final stage
Day 191: Iran to declare 'prohibited zone' near Hormuz Strait
Day 190: Iran military vows 'more severe' reprisals if US attacks continue