Middle East conflict: Saudi Arabia shuts pipeline after attacks as Houthis seize Yemen's Red Sea coast, Iran to discuss Hormuz

The next round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Rome have been delayed until October, a US official said Friday.

Last month, the United States had said the next round of talks in the Italian capital would take place in early September.

While the Rome talks will not go ahead as planned, the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors will meet at the State Department in Washington next week "to discuss ongoing developments and the continued implementation" of a framework deal agreed in June, the official said, on customary condition of anonymity.

The so-called Trilateral Framework involves the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon's south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the region, starting in test areas known as "pilot zones."

The US official Friday said the deal "remains the only viable mechanism to restore Lebanon's sovereignty and Israel's security.