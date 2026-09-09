Why Dubai is becoming a key gateway for ASEAN businesses

"From the Malaysian perspective, I see three particularly important opportunities. First, ASEAN companies need to think of Dubai as a regional headquarters and capital-access platform. Second, the next phase of ASEAN-UAE cooperation should be more investment-driven. Third, businesses need to prepare properly before entering the UAE. What stood out to me from the forum was the strong appetite for practical collaboration," added Brent Yap Hon Yean who serves as the legal advisor to the Malaysian Business Council.