Why Dubai is becoming a key gateway for ASEAN businesses

Business leaders say Dubai can connect Southeast Asian companies with UAE, wider markets
Dubai: Dubai is emerging as a key gateway for businesses from Southeast Asia seeking to enter the UAE and expand into the wider Middle East, Africa, and Europe, according to business leaders from the ASEAN Business Council Alliance.
The growing opportunity has been highlighted at a business gathering titled “Expanding From Southeast Asia Through Dubai,” held on September 8, which brought together ambassadors, business council representatives, and selected member companies for a focused discussion on business expansion through Dubai's specialised ecosystems.
The Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) has joined the gathering alongside DMCC and the business councils representing Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore.
Also present were Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver, vice consul Paula Ebora, members of the PBC-DNE board of directors, and panel speaker and PBC-DNE events director Mariben Eustaquio.
For ASEAN companies, Dubai can provide a base from which to enter the UAE and then expand into the wider region. On the other hand, for UAE companies, stronger connections with ASEAN business communities can provide a platform to explore Southeast Asia's growing markets.
Eustaquio has bared that this two-way opportunity was one of the biggest takeaways from the gathering.
“The biggest takeaway for me was how much more potential there is to expand trade, investment, and business partnerships between ASEAN and the UAE,” Eustaquio told Gulf News.
Bringing the five ASEAN business councils, ambassadors, and business leaders together helped identify opportunities, create direct introductions, and open the door for more partnerships between the two regions.
The UAE already has the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, or CEPAs, in force with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. It has also signed a CEPA with the Philippines in January this year.
“In simple terms, these agreements are intended to reduce tariffs, remove unnecessary trade barriers, and make it easier for companies to access each other's markets.”
For companies entering a new market, however, simply having access to that market is not enough. Businesses also need local knowledge, banking, logistics, the right partners, and a strong network. This is where Dubai can make a difference.
The emirate provides businesses with an established community from which they can enter and grow, while giving them a platform to develop the relationships needed to operate in new markets.
The gathering has also reflected a growing effort among ASEAN business communities in the UAE to work together.
Fahmy Ansara Dahalan, chairman of the Malaysian Business Council UAE, has mentioned that practical business engagement of this kind was something his council was committed to continuing.
“As Malaysia-UAE relations enter an important new phase, we see tremendous value in working not only as a Malaysian business community, but together with our fellow ASEAN Business Councils in the UAE,” shared Dahalan.
Bringing ASEAN's business networks together with Dubai's global platform could create stronger connections, more opportunities, and deeper Malaysia-UAE and ASEAN-UAE business ties.
"From the Malaysian perspective, I see three particularly important opportunities. First, ASEAN companies need to think of Dubai as a regional headquarters and capital-access platform. Second, the next phase of ASEAN-UAE cooperation should be more investment-driven. Third, businesses need to prepare properly before entering the UAE. What stood out to me from the forum was the strong appetite for practical collaboration," added Brent Yap Hon Yean who serves as the legal advisor to the Malaysian Business Council.
Asiyah Vangie Monjardin, chairwoman of the PBC-DNE, has pointed out that the discussion reinforced a principle that the PBC has long believed in, that ASEAN countries are stronger when they work together.
"Our strength as ASEAN nations lies in standing united. Bringing together the business councils signals a maturing partnership between Southeast Asia and Dubai. The future ahead belongs to those of us willing to move as one region, and I am confident our Filipino business community is ready to take its place at that table," explained Monjardin.
Similarly, Harry Nguyen Thanh Tuan, chairman of the Vietnamese Business Council UAE has underscored that the dialogue has provided an opportunity to connect with ASEAN business leaders, councils and institutions, and turn relationships into practical commercial partnerships.
"For Vietnam in particular, there are significant opportunities across electronics and advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food products, coffee and tea, logistics, digital trade, and technology. Dubai can be the bridge that helps Southeast Asian businesses move from regional success to global growth," stated Tuan.
According to Eustaquio, the nature of the relationship between Southeast Asia and the UAE has also evolved. For many years, Southeast Asia was mainly recognised for its talent and workforce.
Today, Southeast Asia has also been bringing its own founders, brands, products, services, and businesses to the region.
"Southeast Asia has strong talent, manufacturing capabilities, and growing consumer markets. The UAE brings capital, logistics, and access to a wider market. The best opportunities will come from bringing these strengths together through distribution agreements, joint ventures, investments, and long-term partnerships, rather than simply selling products in one direction," described Eustaquio.
For his part, Ali Yaakub, director of technology and industry engagement of the Singapore Business Council UAE, has noted that the ASEAN community is "ready and keen" to conduct business in the Emirates.
"I think that this bridge between the two regions is mutually beneficial and it’s great that there's interest from both sides to engage and explore business together," exclaimed Yaakub.
For the PBC-DNE, the gathering should not be the end of the conversation. Eustaquio has highlighted that she would like to see the cooperation continue rather than remain a one-off event.
“The next step is to turn the discussion into a small number of clear business opportunities. Each council can identify companies that are ready to enter the UAE or an ASEAN market, understand what they need, and connect them with the right partner, distributor, authority, or investor,” said Eustaquio.
She has suggested looking at progress like a business pipeline. That means tracking the number of qualified introductions, second meetings, market-entry plans, agreements signed, and companies that actually launch or expand.
“If, six months from now, we can point to businesses that entered a new market, found a partner, or secured investment because of connections made in that room, then the gathering achieved something meaningful.”
For both sides, the opportunity is to move from trade relationships to deeper commercial partnerships and help turn Dubai's role as a gateway between ASEAN and the UAE into a platform for real, lasting business growth.