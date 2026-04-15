What Dubai Chambers’ new Manila office means for UAE-Philippines trade growth

Expansion signals deeper economic cooperation, stronger business links, rising trade
Dubai: Dubai International Chamber, part of Dubai Chambers, has expanded its international footprint with the opening of a new representative office in Manila, a strategic move aimed at accelerating trade and investment flows between Dubai and the Philippines.
The launch has reflected Dubai’s broader ambition to reinforce its position as a global business hub while creating platforms that connect companies, investors, and institutions across priority international markets.
The decision to open a dedicated office has come at a time of "significant growth" in bilateral business relations between the two markets.
Non-oil trade between Dubai and the Philippines has reached Dh3.58 billion in 2025, showing a 17 percent hike compared to the previous year.
This upward trajectory has also been seen in business participation levels, with 2,592 Filipino companies registered as active members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of 2025, marking a 23.3 percent year-on-year increase.
In the same year, 856 new Filipino firms have joined the chamber, displaying the rising confidence in Dubai as a base for global expansion.
The Manila office has been expected to act as a bridge between the two business communities, facilitating investment flows and improving access to market intelligence for companies on both sides.
According to Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, the new office will help Filipino companies tap into Dubai’s competitive business environment and use the emirate as a gateway for global expansion.
"The opening of our office in Manila reflects our commitment to strengthening economic relations between Dubai and the Philippines and creating new paths for cooperation between the business communities in both markets," said Lootah.
"We look forward to further deepening trade and investments in ways that advance our shared interests and support mutual growth."
Moreover, the launch has been built on a series of diplomatic and business exchanges between the two nations. In May 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce has organised a trade mission to the Philippines featuring 17 Dubai-based companies, which resulted in 180 bilateral business meetings.
The mission has included a business forum titled "Doing Business with the Philippines" and has been attended by 314 participants. During the forum, Dubai Chambers has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen relations and explore trade and investment opportunities.
Earlier this year, engagement between the two countries have continued when first lady Louise Araneta-Marcos visited Dubai Chambers headquarters, further reinforcing bilateral economic ties and discussions on deeper cooperation.
The Manila representative office is set to function as an on-the-ground platform to support companies from both markets. It will help Filipino businesses understand Dubai’s regulatory and commercial environment, while promoting the emirate as a launchpad for international expansion.
At the same time, it will assist Dubai-based companies in navigating the Philippine market by offering insights into local conditions, identifying investment opportunities, and promoting partnerships with established local entities.
Additionally, the move is part of the wider "Dubai Global" initiative, which eyes to establish 50 representative offices around the world by 2030. The strategy has been designed to extend Dubai’s global economic reach, attract foreign direct investment, and support the expansion of Dubai-based companies across 30 priority markets.
Apart from Lootah and Marcos, the ceremony has also been attended by Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qatam Alzaabi, UAE ambassador to the Philippines; Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, special envoy of the president of the Philippines to the UAE for trade and investments; along with senior officials, diplomats, and over 100 representatives from the Filipino business community.