Flood control scam: Fugitive Filipino ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co arrested in Prague Philippines moves to extradite him

Prague detention ends months-long manhunt over alleged flood control fund misuse
Manila: Former Zaldy Co, a fugitive at the center of a sprawling corruption scandal, has been detained by Czech authorities in Prague, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced Thursday night, ending months on the run.
Marcos posted on social media that Co had been arrested, added that the former Filipino lawmaker was arrested after entering the Czech Republic without proper documentation.
Co is now in custody.
Philippine officials are “in close coordination with the Czech government to ensure all legal processes are followed and to arrange for his return to the Philippines at the soonest possible time,” he added.
Co, a resigned Ako Bicol party-list representative, has been wanted since 2025 in connection with alleged anomalous flood control projects in the Philippines that triggered public outrage over billions of pesos in suspected misused funds.
His arrest comes after authorities sought his capture abroad for months, including through an Interpol red notice and diplomatic efforts as Co remained at large in Europe.
Philippine National Police is now coordinating with international law enforcement on the legal and repatriation process.
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said earlier Friday that Co could be back in the Philippines within 1–3 weeks, depending on extradition proceedings and coordination between Manila and Prague.
The development marks a significant step in one of the country’s most prominent corruption cases in recent years, with Washington and local authorities watching closely as Manila seeks to bring the former lawmaker to justice.