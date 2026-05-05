How fugitive Filipino ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co ended up in France

Cancelled passports, no Interpol Red Notice, EU rules let Zaldy Co slip to Europe
Manila: Former Philippine lawmaker Elizaldy “Zaldy" Co became a fugitive from justice after charges of graft and malversation were filed against him in connection with sub-standard or “ghost” flood infrastructure projects.
The Philippine anti-graft court, called “Sandiganbayan”, declared him a fugitive from justice in late 2025.
Co, 55, faces malversation and graft charges regarding sub-standard or non-existent flood control projects, as noted in reports from the Sandiganbayan.
IN BRIEF: Filipino ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co, who once headed the powerful House Appropriations Committee, did not return to the Philippines after he flew to the US on medical leave to face graft charges filed against him. He reportedly moved to Portugal and was briefly detained in the Czech Republic due to documentation issues, then moved to France where he is now seeking asylum. No Interpol "Red Notice" has been issued yet, and his possible return hinges on international legal and diplomatic processes.
Here’s how the former Philippine lawmaker went from the US, then to Portugal, the Czech Republic, and eventually to France, and his current status:
Sometime in July 2025, Co left the Philippines for a "medical procedure" in the US, before doing a runner, staying under the radar, and surfacing in Europe.
His Philippine passports (regular and diplomatic) were cancelled by court order in December 2025 and was reported to the Interpol.
In January 2026, Co was reportedly seen in an exclusive gated community in Lisbon, Portugal. Philippine Interior and Local Goverment Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated that Co used then this appeared to form part of Co's escape plan. Remulla said then it appeared that Remulla had spent a decade planning for his eventual escape.
In mid-April, he surfaced in Prague, where he was detained by Czech authorities over document and immigration issues, not because an Interpol red notice had been issued.
After that brief detention, reports indicate he left Czech custody and is now in France where, according to Philippine government sources, he is seeking political asylum on grounds of “political persecution.”
French authorities are now said to have custody over him at France’s request, not because France has charged him criminally but because of his pending asylum application.
Malacanang, the presidential palace, and the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stated Co is currently under French “jurisdiction”, meaning France controls how his case proceeds under its asylum and immigration laws.
It’s not publicly confirmed that he’s detained; reports describe him as under French authority “oversight” rather than in strict detention.
In November 2025, the Philippines requested that Interpol issue a red notice to help locate and provisionally arrest Co.
As of May 2026, the Interpol “Red Notice” has not been formally issued, as per local media report.
Due to the fact that no Interpol notice was in effect when Czech authorities encountered him, they had no legal obligation under Interpol rules to detain him on behalf of Manila.
The DFA did notify Interpol in December 2025 when his passports were cancelled, but that is separate from a red notice.
Diplomatic and legal processes are underway: the Philippines is engaging with French and Czech officials to clarify the circumstances of his release and to push for his turnover.
If France grants asylum, that could significantly lengthen — or even prevent — his return to the Philippines, because French asylum decisions are bound by French and EU law.
For Manila to secure his return, a valid Interpol red notice would strengthen the case for provisional arrest, but that depends on Interpol’s internal review and approval.
Even with a red notice, extradition or deportation would require bilateral cooperation and legal proceedings in the host country (France), which could be complicated by his asylum claim.
The Philippines and France do not have an extradition treaty.
France also typically refuses extradition if the individual faces risks of torture, inhumane treatment, or the death penalty.
December 8, 1970: Born
1992: Co-founded Sunwest Construction and Development Corp.
2016 to2024: Sunwest became a top contractor for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), securing over ₱38 billion in projects, specialised in flood control and infrastructure.
June 30, 2019: Assumed office in the House of Representatives, under “Ako Bicol” Party-list. Co claims to have officially divested Sunwest interest then; local media reported he remains a beneficial owner. Sunwest Group operates in energy, real estate, and hospitality.
June 30, 2022: Re-elected as a member of the House (served until his resignation in September 2025).
July 25, 2022: Became Chairperson of the powerful House Committee on Appropriations.
July 2025: Co left for the US for what he called a “medical procedure”.
August 11, 2025: BBM (President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.) identified 15 contractors that cornered 20% of flood control projects between 2022 and 2024, calling the concentration "disturbing". Legacy Construction and Sunwest led the list. Many projects were found lacking specifications and are located in “low-risk” areas.
September 29, 2025: Co resigns his post as Congressman after the grace period given by the House expired (he skipped the 20th Congress sessions starting July 28, 2025)
November 26, 2025: In a video, Co alleged that the instructions for the budget “insertions”, amounting to around ₱100 billion ($1.693 billion) in the General Appropriations Acg (GAA), came from BBM and Martin Romualdez, then the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Co has claimed he was told by former Speaker Martin Romualdez to stay out of the country. Allegations denied by BBM and Romualdez.
December 2025: Co’s Philippine passports (regular and diplomatic) were cancelled by a Philippine court, then reported to Interpol.
April 16, 2026: Co was arrested in Prague, capital of the Czech Republic after reportedly attempting to cross into Germany with invalid documents.
April 28, 2026: The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that Co was no longer in Czech custody and was taken by French authorities; Philippine authorities acknowledged challenges faced in in navigating European data privacy laws and Schengen protocols.
May 5, 2026: Diplomatic efforts are on. The Philippines is coordinating with French authorities to secure his return to face the charges against him.