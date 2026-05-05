How fugitive Filipino ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co ended up in France

Former Filipino congressman Zaldy Co, who has fled the Philippines, is in the eye of the corruption storm that has caused disquiet among the country's young people demanding jail for the corrupt. In a video statement on X, he said: “For every Filipino, I know that your anger toward me is full right now… I have been silent for a long time because there was a direct order to me not to return to the Philippines anymore and just stay quiet,” he said in a video statement in November. FB | Zaldo Co