In 2000, during the height of the corruption scandal that led to former President Joseph Estrada’s impeachment, Charlie "Atong" Ang was implicated in funnelling gambling money to Estrada. In March, Ang was called by the Philippine Senate to testify regarding the case of the missing "sabungeros" (cockfighting enthusiasts). Local courts of issued arrest warrants against Ang, over the disappearance of up to 34 people involved in cockfighting. Philippine Senate