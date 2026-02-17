34 people missing: Gambling boss once tapped by Duterte to stop illegal gambling
Manila: The Philippine government has intensified its pursuit of fugitive businessman Charlie "Atong" Ang, principal accused in the high-profile disappearance of at least 34 "sabungeros" (cockfighting enthusiasts) linked to alleged game-fixing in illegal e-sabong operations.
Ang, 68, (full name: Charlie Tiu Hay Sy Ang) is known in the Philippines as a "gambling magnate".
Authorities, including the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), have requested an Interpol Red Notice against Ang.
Ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, once called Ange the “number one gambler” in his hometown of Davao City. Duterte previously sought the help of Ang to get him to help the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) stop illegal gambling.
This international alert, formally sought by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) through Interpol's National Central Bureau (NCB) in Manila, serves as a global request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest him pending extradition or similar legal action, should he attempt to flee or hide abroad.
The request was announced in mid-January 2026 by CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II, as part of efforts to prevent Ang from evading justice through unofficial exits or seeking refuge in other countries.
Officials have emphasised that the Red Notice would enable Interpol member nations to act swiftly if Ang surfaces outside the Philippines.
Despite rumours that Ang may have fled to Cambodia or elsewhere, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla has insisted that intelligence indicates he remains in the country.
Cambodian authorities reportedly confirmed he is not there. Remulla described Ang as armed and dangerous, underscoring the seriousness of the manhunt.
To bolster the search, the DILG has doubled the reward to PHP 20 million (from an initial PHP 10 million) for credible information leading to Ang's arrest.
The funds will come from confidential allocations to the DILG and PNP. "We're serious here," Remulla stated during a recent press briefing.
Ang faces multiple standing arrest warrants from various courts, including charges of kidnapping, serious illegal detention, and kidnapping with homicide related to the missing sabungeros between 2021 and 2022.
While his 20 co-accused—including dismissed and active police officers—have been arrested, Ang remains at large as the primary suspect.
In parallel efforts, the PNP has committed to cracking down on the resurgence of illegal online cockfighting (e-sabong).
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed local commanders to support the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) in monitoring live feeds and gathering intelligence on illegal operations.
This aligns with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Secretary Remulla to eliminate all forms of illegal gambling, despite challenges posed by evolving cybercrime tactics.
The manhunt continues with dedicated hotlines, crowdsourced leads, and coordinated operations, as authorities stress that Ang's capture is a top priority in addressing this long-standing case.