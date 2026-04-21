Marcos Jr's cousin Romualdez barred from leaving Philippines — Ombudsman seeks asset freeze amid flood-control probe

Ombudsman move to freeze assets escalates probe into flood-control funds
Manila: Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez was barred from leaving the country for a supposed medical check-up in Singapore amid the widening investigation into alleged irregularities in flood-control funds, an official said.
Romualdez's request to visit Singapore for a medical checkup was rejected, citing the "lookout order" against officials under investigation, according toJesus Crispin Remulla, the Philippines' Ombudsman.
His office has endorsed a complaint against Romualdez to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), a step that precedes a possible freeze order on bank accounts and assets, local media reported Tuesday.
Remulla said: "They were trying to ask us to allow him to leave, but because we have a lookout order with the immigration among those who are under investigation, we did not respond favourably with the request to leave."
In the Philippines, the Office of the Ombudsman acts as an independent "protector of the people" — investigating and prosecuting public officials accused of illegal, unjust, improper, or inefficient acts.
The Bilyonaryo News Channel reported that Romualdez has requested travel clearance from House Speaker Faustino "Bojie" Dy III for a trip to Singapore from April 20 to May 4, 2026, where he is scheduled to undergo a follow-up related to his angioplasty surgery.
Romualdez said he has also written to the Department of Justice (DOJ) of his intention to travel, following the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order issued in October 2025.
He assured that he will return to the country after his medical engagement and will remain accessible for his legislative duties.
His counsel was quoted by local media as saying that "no legal impediment exists" to prevent Romualdez from leaving the country.
Atty. Ade Fajardo, spokesperson and lawyer for Romualdez (who is also a lawyer), issued a statement following Ombudsman Boying Remulla's remarks about the congressman.
Atty. Fajardo said only an "immigration lookout bulletin order" was issued against Romualdez. This, he argued, does not prohibit the congressman from traveling and merely means that "prior coordination" with authorities is required.
The lawyer added that the AMLC must first file a formal application with the Court of Appeals (CA) for a freeze order.
The development comes as investigators dig deeper into allegations that billions of pesos allocated for flood-control projects were either underspent, diverted, or implemented with severe irregularities in several districts, based on testimony and audit findings presented in ongoing proceedings.
State witnesses and audit trails have raised questions over how huge allocations for flood mitigation translated into minimal on-the-ground work, or complete "ghost" projects in some areas, triggering parallel scrutiny by anti-graft and financial intelligence agencies.
Authorities have not publicly detailed the specific allegations against Romualdez, but Remulla’s statement signals that investigators are pursuing the money trail, not just administrative accountability.
Martin Romualdez, a cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is one of the most powerful figures in Philippine politics.
He was the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, a post he gave up in September when the multi-billion flood-control scam blew up.
He represents Leyte’s 1st District, the political bailiwick of the Romualdez family, which has long been allied with the Marcoses.
Martin is the son of the late Benjamin "Kokoy" Romualdez, the younger brother of Imelda, wife of deposed Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr.
As Speaker, Martin Romualdez has had significant influence over the national budget process, including infrastructure allocations such as flood-control spending coursed through district engineering offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).
His proximity to both political power and the country's purse strings placed him at the centre of the controversy as investigators trace how funds moved from appropriations to project implementation.
The Romualdez family, led by Martin, has long held significant, controlling interests in Benguet Corp, a key mining firm tracing its roots to 1903.
The shares, frequently held through holding firms and previously tied to "dummy" corporations, were the subject of a long-standing government sequestration case that was largely resolved in their favour, as per Philippine media reports.
An AMLC freeze order, if issued, would temporarily block access to bank accounts and assets linked to Romualdez while investigators examine whether proceeds of unlawful activity passed through the financial system.
Such orders are typically sought when authorities believe there is a risk that assets could be moved, withdrawn, or concealed during an investigation.
Remulla did not specify when the AMLC would act on the Ombudsman’s request. The move marks a sharp escalation in the probe, signaling that the investigation has moved beyond paper audits and into potential financial enforcement actions.