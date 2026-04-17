Ex-govt civil engineer-turned-state witness: Only ₱35 used for project for every ₱100 allocated, ₱65 rest goes to corruption

Philippines produces about 12,000 civil engineers (board passers) each year
Manila: A state witness told the an ati-graft court (known as "Sandiganbayan") that for every ₱100 million allocated to flood control projects under the Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO), only about ₱35 million was actually used for implementation.
Henry Alcantara, former district engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways Bulacan 1st DEO, disclosed this during a hearing by the court’s Third Division on the bail petition of former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and his co-accused in a malversation case involving a ₱92.8-million project in Bulacan.
Alcantara testified that 30% to 35% of project funds go to the "project proponent", who may be a lawmaker or a government agency — a practice known in the Philippines as "SOP" (from "standard operating procedure).
He added that contractors pay a 3% “royalty” when operating under a borrowed license, along with a 7% tax.
He also admitted receiving a 1.5% to 2% share, which he said came only from the project’s “profit.”
It was not clarified during the hearing what happened to the remaining funds.
To illustrate the figures, Third Division Chair Associate Justice Karl Miranda reduced the amounts to hundreds of pesos instead of millions.
“For every ₱100 given by Congress for a particular project, only ₱35 is left?” Miranda asked.
“Yes, Your Honour,” Alcantara replied, adding that the figures applied to flood control projects “as far as my district is concerned.”
Alcantara emphasised that his testimony applied only to flood control projects.
For other infrastructure works, he said about 70% of the funds are typically used for implementation.
Former Senator Revilla is detained at the Quezon City Jail in Payatas following his voluntary surrender in January over a non-bailable malversation case involving a ₱92.8-million "ghost" flood control project in Bulacan.
Revilla faces graft and malversation charges, with allegations of ₱375 million in kickbacks, stemming from 2024 budgetary "insertions".
Here are the key developments concerning former Senator Bong Revilla:
Arrest: Revilla was ordered arrested in January 2026 by the Sandiganbayan regarding anomalous flood control projects, marking his return to detention years after his 2018 acquittal in the pork barrel scam case.
Current Detention: He surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and was later moved to the Quezon City Jail.
Charges: He is charged with malversation of public funds and graft for his alleged role in a scheme involving ghost projects in Bulacan.
Defence: Revilla has maintained his innocence; his camp claims that witness testimonies are faulty and that he is being "targeted".
Background: After being acquitted of plunder in 2018, he was ordered to return ₱124.5 million in civil liability.
Filipinos vote for Revilla: He successfully ran for a new Senate term in 2019.
In May 2025, Bong Revilla lost his reelection bid in the midterm elections, failing to secure a spot in the top 12 winners
He faced new issues leading to his 2026 arrest.
He is currently awaiting the results of bail hearings, with his camp having initially appealed for detention at the PNP Custodial Center instead of the Quezon City jail due to "security concerns".