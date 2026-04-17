Ex-govt civil engineer-turned-state witness: Only ₱35 used for project for every ₱100 allocated, ₱65 rest goes to corruption

Arrest: Revilla was ordered arrested in January 2026 by the Sandiganbayan regarding anomalous flood control projects, marking his return to detention years after his 2018 acquittal in the pork barrel scam case.

Current Detention: He surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and was later moved to the Quezon City Jail.

Charges: He is charged with malversation of public funds and graft for his alleged role in a scheme involving ghost projects in Bulacan.

Defence: Revilla has maintained his innocence; his camp claims that witness testimonies are faulty and that he is being "targeted".

Background: After being acquitted of plunder in 2018, he was ordered to return ₱124.5 million in civil liability.

Filipinos vote for Revilla: He successfully ran for a new Senate term in 2019.

In May 2025, Bong Revilla lost his reelection bid in the midterm elections, failing to secure a spot in the top 12 winners