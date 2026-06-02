Beyond the legal filings and the Ring camera footage, Carpenter's own words make clear how deeply the incidents have affected her. "His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear of what he may do if he is not restrained by this court," she wrote. "His delusional insistence that he knows me and was expected by me is indicative of a dangerous and irrational fixation on me."