Sabrina says a stranger tried to enter her home and kept returning after arrest
Dubai: Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she describes as a complete stranger, one who allegedly tried to break into her Los Angeles home, was arrested, and still came back the very next day.
The 27-year-old singer filed a civil harassment restraining order on May 29 against 31-year-old William Applegate, after a series of incidents at her Hollywood Hills home that escalated rapidly over the course of just a few days. A judge granted the order, requiring Applegate to stay at least 100 yards away from Carpenter, her home, her car, her workplace, and two other people living with her, her sister Sarah Carpenter and Sarah's partner George.
According to court documents, the most alarming incident took place on May 23. Applegate allegedly trespassed onto a neighbouring property to get around Carpenter's security fencing, made his way directly to her front door and forcefully pushed down on the door lever, actively trying to force his way inside. When security confronted him, he allegedly struck the guard and refused to leave, insisting he personally knew Carpenter and that she was expecting him.
Carpenter was unequivocal in her declaration. "William Applegate is a complete stranger to me. I have never met him or communicated with him in any way," she wrote. "He fabricated the outrageous and entirely false claim that he personally knew me and that I was expecting him. This was a complete lie." He did not leave until LAPD officers arrived and arrested him on suspicion of trespassing.
What happened next is what makes the case particularly disturbing. Less than 24 hours after his arrest, Applegate returned. On May 24, Carpenter's private security guard observed him pull up near her gate, get into a parked Toyota Prius nearby, recline his seat and fall asleep for two hours before repositioning his car approximately 30 feet from her driveway. When the guard approached and asked if he needed help, Applegate allegedly replied that he was "just chilling" before driving away. He returned again on May 25, prompting another police response.
Carpenter described the behaviour in her declaration as deliberate and calculated. "This is not the behavior of someone who stumbled upon my property by accident," she wrote. "This is intentional stalking and surveillance directed at me and my residence."
LAPD Detective Peter Doomanis, a threat management expert, filed a declaration supporting Carpenter's petition. In his professional opinion, he wrote, Applegate had developed a disturbing and irrational fixation on the singer, with behaviour that may have begun as early as April 20, 2026. He described the pattern as consistent with well-documented stalking behaviour that poses a serious and escalating risk to victim safety, adding that Applegate is mentally unstable and represents a clear, credible, ongoing threat.
Carpenter's security team confirmed that Applegate had been parking in the neighbourhood and getting progressively closer to her home over the weeks prior to the May 23 incident.
Beyond the legal filings and the Ring camera footage, Carpenter's own words make clear how deeply the incidents have affected her. "His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear of what he may do if he is not restrained by this court," she wrote. "His delusional insistence that he knows me and was expected by me is indicative of a dangerous and irrational fixation on me."
The case has been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges. Applegate is scheduled to appear in criminal court on June 18, with a separate hearing set for June 17 to determine whether the temporary restraining order should be made permanent.