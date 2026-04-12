Carpenter headlined Coachella's opening Friday night as one of three top-billed acts for 2026, alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G. Her set was by most accounts a spectacle, featuring cameos from Sam Elliott, Will Ferrell and Susan Sarandon, the latter of whom delivered a seven-minute monologue during one of Carpenter's costume changes. She also performed several tracks live for the first time, including We Almost Broke Up Last Night and When Did You Get Hot? from her most recent album Man's Best Friend.