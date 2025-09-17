Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter lead star-studded lineup

The lineup is stacked with names spanning pop, rock, and electronic hits
It Coachella 2026 is gearing up, and the lineup has fans buzzing. Headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G are set to light up the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends: April 10-12 and April 17-19.
For Sabrina Carpenter, it’s full-circle magic, as she made her debut in 2024 at the festival. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The 2026 lineup is stacked with names spanning pop, rock, and electronic hits: Addison Rae, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, The XX, The Strokes, Young Thug, Sexyy Redd, Teddy Swims, Moby, Kaskade, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, PinkPantheress, BIG BANG — and for the first time ever, global girl group KATSEYE will take the Coachella stage.
Fans are already speculating about a curious listing at the bottom of the festival poster: 'The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia.' The British rock legends recently announced their first European tour dates in seven years, so could Coachella be getting a special preview of their latest work?
With a mix of pop stars, rock icons, electronic heavyweights, and international acts, Coachella 2026 promises a lineup as eclectic as ever. Two weekends, endless performances, and memories waiting to be made — mark your calendars.
Inputs from AP
