Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter lead star-studded lineup

For Sabrina Carpenter, it’s full-circle magic, as she made her debut in 2024 at the festival. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The 2026 lineup is stacked with names spanning pop, rock, and electronic hits: Addison Rae, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, The XX, The Strokes, Young Thug, Sexyy Redd, Teddy Swims, Moby, Kaskade, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, PinkPantheress, BIG BANG — and for the first time ever, global girl group KATSEYE will take the Coachella stage.