Justin Bieber reveals new Swag II album with family photo— what we know so far

The double release marks Bieber’s first new music since 2021’s Justice

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
The popstar posted the release’s artwork on Instagram — a pale pink background with the text “Swag II” featured in the center
YouTube

Never say never… again? Justin Bieber just pulled off another surprise. After shocking fans in July with the stealth release of his seventh studio album Swag, the pop star is back with a sequel. On Thursday morning, Bieber announced that Swag II will drop at midnight Friday.

He revealed the news on Instagram with minimalist artwork: a pale pink backdrop featuring the title Swag II — a stark contrast to the black cover of Swag. Alongside it, Bieber shared a family snapshot with wife Hailey Bieber and their infant son, Jack Blues Bieber, making the moment feel even more personal.

“Swag II Tonight Midnight,” he teased in the caption.

As with its predecessor, details about the tracklist remain under wraps. Swag itself spanned 21 songs, exploring love, fatherhood, and the ups and downs of life. Highlights included the dreamy alt-R&B ballad “Daisies,” the Hailey-inspired “Go Baby,” and “Devotion,” a soulful collaboration with rising R&B artist Dijon.

The double release marks Bieber’s first new music since 2021’s Justice. In the meantime, he made headlines in 2023 for selling the rights to his six previous albums — including hits like “Baby” and “Sorry” — to U.K.-based music investment firm Hipgnosis, in a deal whose price tag remains undisclosed.

With inputs from Associated Press

