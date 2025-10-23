Santos had competed in regional and national competitions, earning praise for his craft
Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer Ricardo Nolasco Dos Santos, better known to his fans as Kadu Santos, passed away at the age of 31. His father, Amauri, confirmed the tragic news, calling it the 'saddest day of my life' in an emotional Instagram post.
An 11-time bodybuilding champion, Santos inspired a following of over 13,000 on Instagram, where he shared workout routines, motivational messages, and glimpses into his life in fitness. His sudden passing has left fans in shock, with many flooding his posts with tributes.
Just months before his death, on July 19, Santos proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Sabrina Wollmann, during a bodybuilding competition. The moment had also been captured on video. Sabrina later wrote, “I love you with all my heart... I choose you every day to share this crazy life with.”
Santos had competed in regional and national competitions, earning applause for his dedication to bodybuilding. His father’s tribute, referring to him as “my dear child,” highlighted the close bond they shared.
Santos’s last social media post was a touching homage to his pet cat, Baki, who had been by his side for nearly four years.
