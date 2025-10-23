GOLD/FOREX
Who was Kadu Santos? All about the Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer who died at 31

Santos had competed in regional and national competitions, earning praise for his craft

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
An 11-time bodybuilding champion, Santos inspired a following of over 13,000 on Instagram.
Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer Ricardo Nolasco Dos Santos, better known to his fans as Kadu Santos, passed away at the age of 31. His father, Amauri, confirmed the tragic news, calling it the 'saddest day of my life' in an emotional Instagram post.

An 11-time bodybuilding champion, Santos inspired a following of over 13,000 on Instagram, where he shared workout routines, motivational messages, and glimpses into his life in fitness. His sudden passing has left fans in shock, with many flooding his posts with tributes.

Just months before his death, on July 19, Santos proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Sabrina Wollmann, during a bodybuilding competition. The moment had also been captured on video. Sabrina later wrote, “I love you with all my heart... I choose you every day to share this crazy life with.”

Santos had competed in regional and national competitions, earning applause for his dedication to bodybuilding. His father’s tribute, referring to him as “my dear child,” highlighted the close bond they shared.

Santos’s last social media post was a touching homage to his pet cat, Baki, who had been by his side for nearly four years.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
