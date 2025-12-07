Petra Marcinko emerges Al Habtoor Tennis champion

Sunday’s title also helped Marcinko cap a successful 2025 season. She began with her first WTA 125 title at the 2025 ATV Tennis Open in Rome followed by two tournament wins in the USA with titles at the Landisville Challenge and Tyler Challenge in August and October, respectively. This was followed by the Fujairah W75 triumph at the end of November and Sunday’s crowning moment at the Habtoor Grand Resort.