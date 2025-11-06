GOLD/FOREX
'You were my everything': Shivani Parihar's heartbreaking tribute to rumoured boyfriend Anunay Sood

Dubai-based photographer and influencer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Shivani Parihar shared a heartbreaking tribute on instagram
In a heart-wrenching Instagram post that has since been flooded with supportive comments from followers and influencers, Parihar offered a window into her sorrow, publishing a tender photograph of with Anunay Sood. 'I still can't believe you're gone,' she wrote, her words echoing the disbelief of many who knew them. 'My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything.'

The tribute paints a picture of a life abruptly severed. Parihar spoke of the haunting presence of memory—'your laugh, your voice, your messages'—and of a shared future now lost. "One moment we were planning our forever, and now I'm here trying to understand how to live without you," she shared, a sentiment that lays bare the totality of their partnership.

Dubai-based Indian influencer Anunay Sood, built a following on his keen eye for photography, often showcasing cosmopolitan life and his travels. His final post, a series of snapshots from a trip to Las Vegas, now stands as a poignant, unintentional farewell to his audience.

In the wake of the tragedy, Sood's family has issued a statement appealing for privacy during this 'unimaginably difficult time.' They have requested that well-wishers offer prayers instead of visiting the family home. The specific circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

Parihar concluded her public goodbye with a promise of permanence: 'I'll love you for the rest of my life, even if you're not here anymore. You'll always be a part of me. I love you so much. Hope to meet you super soon!' It is a final, quiet testament to a love story, and a future, cut tragically short.

