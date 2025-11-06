'You were my everything': Shivani Parihar's heartbreaking tribute to rumoured boyfriend Anunay Sood

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post that has since been flooded with supportive comments from followers and influencers, Parihar offered a window into her sorrow, publishing a tender photograph of with Anunay Sood. 'I still can't believe you're gone,' she wrote, her words echoing the disbelief of many who knew them. 'My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything.'