Shivani Sharma captivates audiences in Zee Music’s Nasheeli Ankhein

Indian actress and international performer redefines allure and intensity
Indian actress and international performer Shivani Sharma commands attention in Nasheeli Ankhein, the latest music video released by Zee Music Company. A dark, evocative exploration of beauty, desire and emotional deception, the track has quickly begun resonating with audiences for its haunting melody, cinematic storytelling and striking performances.
Directed by Ajay Lohan, Nasheeli Ankhein pairs Shivani opposite actor Kabir Duhan Singh in a narrative that blurs the lines between love and obsession. While the video boasts high production values and atmospheric visuals, it is Shivani’s magnetic screen presence that emerges as its defining force. With minimal dialogue and maximum emotional impact, she delivers a performance driven largely by expression — particularly her eyes — which form the emotional core of the song.
Composed by B Show and sung by Rubai, the track leans into a moody, sensuous soundscape that complements its psychological undertones. The music video presents Shivani in a never-seen-before avatar — poised yet vulnerable, seductive yet conflicted — offering viewers a layered portrayal of romance that gradually descends into darkness.
Speaking about the project, Shivani described Nasheeli Ankhein as a deeply personal milestone in her journey. “This song is very close to my heart because it isn’t just about glamour. It’s about telling a story purely through emotion and expression. Exploring a darker, more mysterious side of romance was creatively fulfilling, and I’m grateful to the entire team for trusting me with such a bold vision,” she said.
Her co-star Kabir Duhan Singh echoed the sentiment, praising Shivani’s ability to dominate the frame effortlessly. “She has that rare quality where she can communicate volumes without saying a word. Her eyes genuinely tell the story — and that is exactly what Nasheeli Ankhein is built around,” he noted.
The chemistry between the two actors has not gone unnoticed. Since its release, the video has sparked considerable conversation online, with fans and viewers applauding the duo’s intense on-screen pairing and the emotional depth they bring to the narrative. Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions highlighting the song’s visual appeal, the simmering tension between the leads and the track’s lingering impact.
For Shivani, Nasheeli Ankhein represents more than just another successful release — it marks a turning point shaped by patience and persistence. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “Success didn’t come overnight. It took time, discipline and choosing the right projects. Now, the recognition feels earned, and I’m ready to take on my next big challenge.”
An accomplished actress and global performer, Shivani Sharma has built an impressive body of work across Hindi, Punjabi and Telugu entertainment industries. She has featured in over 50 music videos with leading labels and is also known for projects such as Saajish: The Conspiracy. Her contributions have earned her multiple accolades, including the Excellence Award for Best Punjabi Film Actress at JIFFA.
Beyond screen performances, Shivani has established herself as a prominent name in fashion and lifestyle circles. She has walked for and collaborated with international luxury brands including Dior, Prada, Versace, Tanishq and Victoria’s Secret, and has served as a jury member and celebrity guest at major fashion and industry events. Her global presence spans countries such as India, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Australia, Thailand and the United States, alongside appearances at prestigious platforms like IIFA and SIIMA Awards.
Born on November 9, 1999 in Palamu, Jharkhand, Shivani Sharma continues to expand her footprint across cinema, fashion and global entertainment platforms. With Nasheeli Ankhein now streaming on Zee Music’s official YouTube channel, audiences are discovering an artist unafraid to explore complexity — and a performance that lingers long after the final frame fades.
