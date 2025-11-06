Who was Anunay Sood, Dubai-based Indian influencer who died in Las Vegas?

Anunay’s career trajectory perfectly mirrored his restless spirit. He began his professional life in a structured marketing role, including a stint as a Marketing Specialist at Boltt Sports Technology, but he refused to let a 9-to-5 schedule limit his passion. His personal philosophy was clear: "I've always believed that you should earn for the goals you already have instead of creating goals based on how much you're earning." He looked for work that funded his travel, famously finding a balance between his demanding freelance and marketing gigs and his non-negotiable adventures.