Who was Anunay Sood, Dubai-based Indian influencer who died in Las Vegas?

The travel vlogger who inspired millions to look up from their desks and chase the horizon
Dubai: A captivating storyteller with a silly joke always up his sleeve, Anunay Sood was a cheerful soul who inspired millions to look up from their desks and chase the horizon. The 32-year-old Dubai-based travel influencer, photographer, and entrepreneur, passed away, leaving a gaping void in the global travel community he so passionately championed.
Born to Ritu and Rahul Sood Kuthiala, Anunay was the beloved son, alongside his two sisters, Rachita Sood and Ishita Sood. Educated at Delhi Public School, Noida, he went on to earn a B.Tech in Automobile and Automotive Mechanics Technology from Amity University Noida. However, his formal education was just a launchpad for his true calling: perpetual motion.
Anunay’s career trajectory perfectly mirrored his restless spirit. He began his professional life in a structured marketing role, including a stint as a Marketing Specialist at Boltt Sports Technology, but he refused to let a 9-to-5 schedule limit his passion. His personal philosophy was clear: "I've always believed that you should earn for the goals you already have instead of creating goals based on how much you're earning." He looked for work that funded his travel, famously finding a balance between his demanding freelance and marketing gigs and his non-negotiable adventures.
This grit led to the establishment of his own business empire in Dubai, where he served as the co-founder of Meta Social FZ LLC and a Marketing Specialist at Getaways Tourism LLC, running a successful digital performance and marketing agency.
His transition to full-time content creation was seamless, marked by exceptional quality and a cinematic style that quickly garnered mass appeal.
Massive following: He cultivated a dedicated audience of over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 385,000+ subscribers on YouTube.
Media recognition: His work was frequently featured by top-tier publications like National Geographic India, Conde Nast Traveller India, and Lonely Planet India.
Elite status: His influence was formally recognised by Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, and 2024), and he was awarded the 'Travel Influencer Of The Year' at the Exhibit Awards.
Pioneering feat: He cemented his status as a digital pioneer by becoming the first-ever YouTuber to vlog inside the BIG BOSS House.
Anunay's content was a vivid tapestry of his globetrotting adventures, from road trips across the Himalayas to exploring the glaciers of Iceland. He was celebrated for his unique ability to blend the luxury of his Dubai-based life with raw, ground-level travel experiences, always sharing a message of responsible and conscious travel, urging followers to support local communities and protect the environment.
At the time of his passing, he had explored 46 countries and was famously pursuing his grand ambition of visiting all 195 countries and regions of the world.
His professional success made him a magnet for prestigious international collaborations with entities such as Switzerland Tourism, Visit Saudi, New Zealand Tourism Board, OPPO, and Airtel. These brand partnerships, combined with his agency earnings and YouTube ad revenue, propelled his net worth to an estimated approximately $850,000 to $1 million USD.
Anunay Sood's final days were spent doing what he loved: experiencing the extraordinary. He was in Las Vegas, attending the prestigious 'Strip Shutdown' luxury automotive event, surrounded by figures like Horacio Pagani and Christian Von Koenigsegg.
His very last Instagram post, an emotional capture from the event, read: "Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines." His final YouTube vlog, titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit,” was posted just days before the news.
The shocking news of his sudden death was confirmed by his family on his official social media handle:
"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing... We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. "
The cause of his death has not been publicly released, with the family prioritizing privacy during their time of grief. The digital community, however, has been flooded with tributes from devastated fans and fellow creators, remembering him as a vibrant soul whose infectious passion redefined the meaning of travel for a generation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox