Survey uncovers 156 new sites, including Islamic and Thamudic inscriptions
Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission has documented 1,774 archaeological discoveries during the second season of survey work in Al Mahd governorate in the Medina region, including newly identified sites, ancient inscriptions and rock art panels, the commission said.
The survey covered three areas including Al Suwayriqiyah, Al Muwayhiyah and Hadhah, recording 156 new archaeological sites. The discoveries include 461 Islamic inscriptions, 34 Thamudic inscriptions, 1,259 rock art panels, 11 stone structures, three historical palaces, two ancient caravan routes and four wells.
Among the most significant finds are rock inscriptions bearing the name of the second Islamic Caliph, Omar bin Al Khattab, as well as Arabic poetry engraved on rock faces, discoveries that enhance the area's historical and cultural significance.
The Heritage Commission said it would continue archaeological survey and documentation programmes across the Kingdom as part of efforts to preserve the Kingdom's cultural heritage in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.