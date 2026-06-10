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Saudi Arabia documents 1,774 archaeological discoveries in Medina region

Survey uncovers 156 new sites, including Islamic and Thamudic inscriptions

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The discoveries include 461 Islamic inscriptions, 34 Thamudic inscriptions, 1,259 rock art panels, 11 stone structures, three historical palaces, two ancient caravan routes and four wells.
The discoveries include 461 Islamic inscriptions, 34 Thamudic inscriptions, 1,259 rock art panels, 11 stone structures, three historical palaces, two ancient caravan routes and four wells.
Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission

Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission has documented 1,774 archaeological discoveries during the second season of survey work in Al Mahd governorate in the Medina region, including newly identified sites, ancient inscriptions and rock art panels, the commission said.

The survey covered three areas including Al Suwayriqiyah, Al Muwayhiyah and Hadhah, recording 156 new archaeological sites. The discoveries include 461 Islamic inscriptions, 34 Thamudic inscriptions, 1,259 rock art panels, 11 stone structures, three historical palaces, two ancient caravan routes and four wells.

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Among the most significant finds are rock inscriptions bearing the name of the second Islamic Caliph, Omar bin Al Khattab, as well as Arabic poetry engraved on rock faces, discoveries that enhance the area's historical and cultural significance.

The Heritage Commission said it would continue archaeological survey and documentation programmes across the Kingdom as part of efforts to preserve the Kingdom's cultural heritage in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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