Collectors and institutions can now register and license museums online
Sharjah: The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has launched a new online service for the registration and licensing of private museums across the emirate, enabling collectors, owners of valuable cultural collections, individuals and non-governmental entities to apply for approvals through the Authority’s website.
The initiative, introduced under Law No. 7 of 2020 regulating the Sharjah Museums Authority, aims to organise and regulate the emirate’s growing private museum sector through a comprehensive institutional and professional framework while ensuring compliance with approved museum and operational standards.
The Authority said the service will help enhance the quality of cultural experiences offered to visitors while strengthening the role of private museums in preserving heritage and documenting cultural memory.
Available through SMA’s official website, the service provides a unified digital platform for registering and licensing private museums in accordance with Sharjah’s approved regulatory frameworks and standards. The move is also intended to encourage community participation in safeguarding human heritage by documenting private collections and displaying them in appropriate museum environments that enrich the emirate’s cultural landscape.
Developed in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, the electronic service offers an integrated system for the registration and accreditation of private museums. Applicants can submit museum information, specify locations and operating schedules, review licensing requirements and complete the entire application process online.
According to SMA, the digital platform has been designed to provide a smooth and efficient user experience while simplifying procedures and reducing processing times.
The licensing process is based on a number of key criteria, including adherence to the recognised museum concept, compliance with legal and operational requirements, and the clear identification of the institution as a private museum.
Applicants must also demonstrate the authenticity of their collections and provide accurate and verified documentation proving ownership of artefacts and exhibits.
Additional requirements include providing a suitable environment for displaying collections, installing clear signage, meeting safety and security standards, ensuring accessibility for visitors and maintaining an organised visitor flow throughout the museum.
The Authority noted that the service has been designed to be both efficient and flexible, allowing applications to be submitted electronically and approvals to be obtained within a relatively short timeframe.
Officials said the initiative reflects SMA’s commitment to facilitating procedures, encouraging cultural investment and supporting individual and institutional efforts to establish and operate private museums in Sharjah.
SMA has invited owners of existing private museums, as well as individuals and non-governmental entities interested in establishing new museums, to review the approved requirements and criteria on its website and begin the registration process.
The Authority described the launch as an important step towards preserving local culture as a vital component of national identity. It added that the initiative would further strengthen the role of private museums as key partners in heritage preservation, support cultural tourism and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading cultural destination in the region and beyond.