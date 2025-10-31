Sharjah Museums Authority revives the memory of native plants and the human–nature bond

Exhibition showcases 46 native plants once used by Emiratis for food, medicine, and crafts
Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has opened a new exhibition titled Native Plants in the UAE: The Roots of the Past to the Shades of the Present at the Sharjah Heritage Museum. The exhibition runs until April 30, 2026.
The opening ceremony was attended by Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, and Maissa Saif Al Suwaidi, Director at SMA, along with a number of experts in heritage, agriculture, and culture.
The event began with an immersive tour introducing guests to the UAE’s native plants and their environmental and cultural significance, followed by a hands-on workshop on making Sidr soap — demonstrating the use of local plants in traditional crafts and natural products.
Celebrating plants as a living link between people and their environment, the exhibition reflects a scientific and cultural journey through the UAE’s natural heritage. It highlights the deep-rooted relationship between Emiratis and their surroundings, illustrating how native flora shaped daily life, craftsmanship, and sustainability long before modern times.
Featuring 46 native plant species, the exhibition sheds light on how trees and shrubs such as the Ghaf (Prosopis cineraria), Sidr (Ziziphus spina-christi), Arta (Calligonum comosum), and Moringa peregrina sustained communities across the desert, mountain, and coastal regions.
These plants once provided food, shelter, and medicine, and played a vital role in traditional crafts and industries. Visitors can also explore how native plants have been immortalised in Emirati oral traditions and popular heritage, reflecting their enduring presence in the collective memory of society.
The exhibition aims to raise environmental awareness and encourage younger generations to reconnect with values of sustainability and the preservation of natural resources.
“Native plants are not merely natural elements; they are a living memory that tells the story of the Emirati people and their harmonious relationship with the environment,” said Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority.
She added that the exhibition embodies Sharjah’s cultural vision of linking natural heritage with national identity, while also promoting environmental awareness and sustainability.
To complement the exhibition, SMA will host a series of interactive workshops throughout the exhibition period, allowing visitors to experience traditional uses of native plants in crafts, art, and natural beauty products.
November 15, 2025 – “Branches on Pottery”: Youth workshop where participants decorate pottery inspired by tree branch designs.
December 16, 2025 – “Handmade with a Touch of Nature”: Adult session on the benefits of the Sidr tree and making natural Sidr soap.
January 15, 2026 – “Grandmothers’ Secret to Beautiful Hair”: Exploring traditional Emirati haircare recipes.
February 7, 2026 – “Green Printing”: Youth workshop on botanical printing using tree leaves.
March 31, 2026 – “The Secret of Natural Beauty”: Adult workshop to create natural body scrubs from local ingredients.
April 4, 2026 – “Branches on Pottery”: Final youth session closing the series.
Through these workshops, visitors will gain a deeper appreciation of the role native plants have played in Emirati life — blending tradition, environmental knowledge, and artistic creativity.
The exhibition underscores the Sharjah Museums Authority’s commitment to promoting environmental awareness through culture and education, reaffirming Sharjah’s position as a leading cultural and intellectual hub in the region.
