Rare case in Sharjah: Six-day-old Emirati baby stuns doctors with fully formed tooth

Doctors call it a rare natal tooth; specialists say the baby’s health is stable

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah infant surprises family with tooth at six days old

Sharjah: A newborn in Sharjah has stunned doctors after being found with a fully formed molar just six days after birth.

Baby Mahra Abdulrahman was born on December 3, 2025, at Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain. Her family discovered the tooth during a routine check at home, prompting a consultation with doctors, who described it as an exceptionally rare case.

The condition, known as natal teeth, occurs at birth or within the first few days of life. Around 90 per cent of cases appear in the lower jaw. Specialists say these teeth are usually harmless and not linked to medical conditions, though in rare cases they may be associated with certain genetic syndromes.

Doctors are currently monitoring Mahra to ensure normal growth and development, reassuring her family that her condition is stable and not a cause for concern.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

