Sharjah unveils Spain's Al-Andalus exhibition celebrating centuries of culture, harmony

Sharjah Museum brings 8th century Iberian Peninsula's heritage to life in 6-month show
Sharjah: Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah, inaugurated the landmark exhibition “Cultural Landscapes of Al-Andalus” on Wednesday morning at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation.
Jointly organised by the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) and the Islamic Culture Foundation in Spain, the exhibition runs from 15 October 2025 to 12 April 2026, offering visitors an in-depth look at the rich cultural and environmental heritage of Al-Andalus.
During his tour, Sheikh Dr Salem explored the exhibition’s two main sections, each offering a window into the multifaceted world of Al-Andalus.
The first section, “Gardens of Delight,” presents Andalusi gardens as spaces where nature, creativity and contemplation meet. Visitors journey through the productive botanical garden, the scientific garden as a living laboratory of knowledge, the spiritual garden as a sanctuary of reflection, and the poetic garden that inspired centuries of art and literature.
The second section, “The Good Land,” highlights the advanced systems that sustained life in Al-Andalus. Displays on irrigation techniques, dry farming, handicrafts, traditional industries, markets and trade networks reveal how people and nature thrived together in balance and mutual respect.
Sheikh Dr Salem viewed more than 60 artistic and historical artefacts, including several being displayed for the first time in Sharjah. Blending natural beauty with human ingenuity, the exhibition offers a sensory and intellectual journey into a civilisation that shaped the Iberian Peninsula from the eighth century onwards.
Guided through the exhibition, Sheikh Dr Salem learned how Islamic civilisation in Al-Andalus became a defining cultural force, transforming both urban and natural landscapes through a unique fusion of Eastern knowledge and local traditions. This synthesis fuelled scientific innovation, architectural brilliance and agricultural achievement, building a society where environment and culture thrived hand in hand.
Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE, praised Sharjah’s commitment to cultural preservation and noted the enduring cooperation between Spain and the Emirate. He expressed his appreciation for the “first-of-its-kind” exhibition and voiced optimism for continued dialogue and collaboration.
At the end of the tour, Sheikh Dr Salem received a collection of publications from the Islamic Culture Foundation in recognition of his role in inaugurating the exhibition. The event also marks the first collaboration between the Sharjah Museums Authority and the Foundation in Spain.
As the first exhibition of its kind in Sharjah, “Cultural Landscapes of Al-Andalus” offers a holistic exploration of Andalusian cultural and environmental wisdom. It celebrates the enduring values of a civilisation where creativity and nature coexisted in harmony — values that continue to inspire modern approaches to sustainability.
The exhibition is accompanied by a public programme, including a panel discussion titled “A Journey Through the Heritage of Al-Andalus: Knowledge and Cultural Exchange.”
Academics and researchers from Spain and the UAE will explore the lasting influence of Islamic civilisation on the cultural and natural landscapes of the Iberian Peninsula, followed by a guided tour highlighting the environmental and artistic dimensions of Andalusi life.
The inauguration was attended by several dignitaries, including Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of Spain; Asmaa Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Sharjah; and Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, alongside senior officials and diplomats.
