Sharjah, UNESCO unite to restore Beirut Grand Theatre

Landmark 1920s cultural venue to be revived with support from Sharjah Ruler

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Beirut Grand Theatre. The agreement follows Sheikh Dr Sultan’s pledge of financial support for the theatre’s restoration
Sharjah: The Sharjah Department of Culture and UNESCO signed an agreement on Tuesday to restore the historic Beirut Grand Theatre, reinforcing the ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for cultural institutions across the Arab world.

The signing ceremony took place at UNESCO headquarters in Paris and was attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Culture; Hind Darwish, Lebanon’s Ambassador to UNESCO; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at Sharjah Department of Culture; George Kreidi, Director of UNESCO Beirut; and various diplomats, officials, and Arab cultural figures.

Al Owais emphasised the significance of cultural cooperation between nations and international organisations, noting that the agreement reflects a shared commitment to fostering societies enriched by arts and culture — a mission long championed by the UAE’s leadership through numerous initiatives at regional and global levels.

The agreement follows Sheikh Dr Sultan’s pledge of financial support for the theatre’s restoration as part of UNESCO’s international campaign to revive the landmark venue in Beirut.

Ramirez commended the ongoing efforts of Sheikh Dr Sultan in supporting UNESCO in numerous cultural projects, noting that Sharjah's contribution to the rehabilitation of the Beirut theatre confirms the emirate's pioneering role in supporting cultural work.

He also praised the fruitful cooperation between UNESCO and the Sharjah government, noting that this partnership represents an effective model for protecting the world's cultural heritage and preserving historical monuments that form part of human memory.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
Khitam Al Amir
