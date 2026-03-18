30+ stations switched on with zero-cost charging for Tesla drivers across three markets
Dubai: Tesla has activated free Supercharging across key locations in the UAE and wider Gulf, offering immediate relief to electric vehicle users navigating rising uncertainty across the region.
The move took effect at midnight local time and spans more than 30 charging stations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The decision followed an appeal from an Emirati user and aligns with Tesla’s broader crisis-response approach seen in previous emergencies.
Elon Musk had earlier reiterated the company’s position, stating that free Supercharging is typically enabled during difficult periods to support affected communities.
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The UAE accounts for the largest share of activated stations, covering major cities, highways and residential hubs.
UAE
Abu Dhabi: Al Dhanna, Al Maryah, Al Mirfa, Masdar Central Park, Masdar City Centre, Yas Mall Hypermarket LG, Yas Mall Main Entrance
Dubai: Abu Hail, Al Habtoor City, Dubai Hills Grand Atrium, Dubai Hills Storm Coaster, Dubai Mall Za’abeel, Mall of the Emirates, Meadows Village, Wadi Al Safa, Wafi City
Northern Emirates: Ajman City Centre, Al Ain, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Fujairah, Hatta
Key corridors: Jebel Ali (Abu Dhabi bound and Dubai bound)
Sharjah: City Centre, Rahmania Mall, Suyoh Mall
Ras Al Khaimah: Al Naeem Mall
Saudi Arabia
Dammam
Riyadh
Jeddah including Al Ajawad Street and Al Amir Sultan
Taif
Qatar
Doha Festival City
The decision removes an immediate cost burden on Tesla owners while ensuring uninterrupted mobility. Charging access remains critical, particularly with longer travel times, diversions and heightened uncertainty affecting daily commutes.
Tesla’s decision mirrors earlier actions in the US, where free charging was enabled during extreme weather events and power outages. The company has positioned its charging network as part of a broader support system during emergencies.