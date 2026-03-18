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Tesla enables free Supercharging across UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar

30+ stations switched on with zero-cost charging for Tesla drivers across three markets

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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An electric charging station for Tesla cars is pictured at a shopping mall in Bochum, western Germany, on October 15, 2025.
An electric charging station for Tesla cars is pictured at a shopping mall in Bochum, western Germany, on October 15, 2025.
AFP-INA FASSBENDER

Dubai: Tesla has activated free Supercharging across key locations in the UAE and wider Gulf, offering immediate relief to electric vehicle users navigating rising uncertainty across the region.

The move took effect at midnight local time and spans more than 30 charging stations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The decision followed an appeal from an Emirati user and aligns with Tesla’s broader crisis-response approach seen in previous emergencies.

Elon Musk had earlier reiterated the company’s position, stating that free Supercharging is typically enabled during difficult periods to support affected communities.

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UAE coverage expands rapidly

The UAE accounts for the largest share of activated stations, covering major cities, highways and residential hubs.

UAE

  • Abu Dhabi: Al Dhanna, Al Maryah, Al Mirfa, Masdar Central Park, Masdar City Centre, Yas Mall Hypermarket LG, Yas Mall Main Entrance

  • Dubai: Abu Hail, Al Habtoor City, Dubai Hills Grand Atrium, Dubai Hills Storm Coaster, Dubai Mall Za’abeel, Mall of the Emirates, Meadows Village, Wadi Al Safa, Wafi City

  • Northern Emirates: Ajman City Centre, Al Ain, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Fujairah, Hatta

  • Key corridors: Jebel Ali (Abu Dhabi bound and Dubai bound)

  • Sharjah: City Centre, Rahmania Mall, Suyoh Mall

  • Ras Al Khaimah: Al Naeem Mall

Saudi Arabia

  • Dammam

  • Riyadh

  • Jeddah including Al Ajawad Street and Al Amir Sultan

  • Taif

Qatar

  • Doha Festival City

The decision removes an immediate cost burden on Tesla owners while ensuring uninterrupted mobility. Charging access remains critical, particularly with longer travel times, diversions and heightened uncertainty affecting daily commutes.

Tesla’s decision mirrors earlier actions in the US, where free charging was enabled during extreme weather events and power outages. The company has positioned its charging network as part of a broader support system during emergencies.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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