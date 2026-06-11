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How to stay fit for free: The ultimate guide to Dubai's indoor mallathons

Beat the heat and skip the gym bill with these 9 air-conditioned running loops

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Lace up and loop your way through 2.5K, 5K, and 10K targets in total comfort.
Lace up and loop your way through 2.5K, 5K, and 10K targets in total comfort.
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: When summer arrives in Dubai, outdoor running tracks take a back seat to the glorious embrace of central air conditioning. Fortunately, you don’t have to sacrifice your step count or your fitness goals. From June 15th to September 15th, the city transforms its most iconic shopping destinations into indoor running tracks with the Dubai Mallathons.

Taking place daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, these indoor walks are 100% free, require absolutely no pre-sign-up, and offer 2.5K, 5K, and 10K distance options. You just show up, clock your loops, and enjoy a cool, active morning.

Here is everything you need to know about about all 9 of the participating mall locations:

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1. Dubai Mall (Downtown Dubai)

  • The Loop: 1.4km

  • Starting point: Close to Ice rink

If you want scale, grandeur, and iconic backdrops, Dubai Mall delivers the ultimate indoor workout. Boasting a generous 1.4km loop, this track allows you to easily rack up kilometers while passing world-famous sights like the Dubai Aquarium glass wall and high-end fashion avenues before the shopping crowds arrive.

2. Dubai Hills Mall (Dubai Hills Estate)

  • The Loop: 1.4km

  • Starting point: Close to Tim Hortons

As one of the city's newer malls, Dubai Hills Mall features a massive 1.4km loop designed with wide, bright, and naturally lit corridors. Walking here feels incredibly scenic because the mall's architecture relies heavily on natural glass roofing, mimicking the feel of an outdoor park walk without any of the heat.

3. City Centre Deira (Deira)

  • The Loop: 1km

  • Starting point: Close to Affordables

Steeped in community history, City Centre Deira offers a perfectly rounded 1km loop. This layout makes tracking your distance incredibly easy, if you are aiming for a 5K, you just complete five clean loops. The tracks are straightforward and easy to navigate, making it a very nostalgic environment to get your morning steps in.

4. City Centre Mirdif (Mirdif)

  • The Loop: 0.9km

  • Starting point: Close to Yo Sushi

City Centre Mirdif provides a highly efficient 0.9km loop that is a staple for the suburban Mirdif community. Because the mall layout is highly organized and intuitive, it is incredibly easy to power through multiple loops without distractions. The environment is warm, community-driven, and highly supportive, often attracting tight-knit groups of local walkers who meet up every single morning to socialize and stay active together.

5. Dubai Festival City Mall (Dubai Festival City)

  • The Loop: 0.9km

  • Starting point: Close to Korea 360

Dubai Festival City Mall offers a unique, picturesque twist to your indoor workout. With a 0.9km loop, the track curves along sections of the mall that overlook the stunning waterfront. Walking past the massive glass windows gives you gorgeous views of the water and the city skyline, all while staying perfectly air-conditioned.

6. The Springs Souk (The Springs)

  • The Loop: 0.4km

  • Starting point: Close to Carrefour

Tucked away in the heart of the Emirates Living communities, The Springs Souk features the most intimate track on the list with a 0.4km loop. It is the absolute perfect neighborhood hideaway for residents in the area. If you want a quiet, peaceful, and fuss-free morning walk where you don't have to navigate massive crowds, this is this one for you.

7. Festival Plaza (Jebel Ali)

  • The Loop: 0.5km

  • Starting point: Close to Entertainment car park

For those who live closer to the south side of the city or near Jebel Ali, Festival Plaza offers a compact and cozy 0.5km loop. Don’t let the shorter distance fool you, this tight loop is effective for focused, high-intensity power walking.

8. Dubai Marina Mall (Dubai Marina)

  • The Loop: 0.4km

  • Starting Point: Close to main entrance

If you want an efficient, high-energy indoor session with a coastal feel, Dubai Marina Mall delivers a compact 0.4km loop. It’s a popular morning sanctuary for the Marina and JBR community, where you can easily keep track of your laps and smash a quick, air-conditioned workout before the day heats up.

9. Mall of the Emirates (Al Barsha)

  • The Loop: 1.2km

  • Starting Point: Ground floor, closest to Zara

Mall of the Emirates offers a fantastic 1.2km loop that perfectly balances luxury window-shopping with a great physical workout. This is prime location for Al Barsha residents looking for a refreshing morning routine, allowing you to hit your 2.5K, 5K, or 10K targets with ease.

The beauty of Dubai’s indoor Mallathons is that they completely strip away the usual summer excuses.

You don’t need an expensive gym membership, special gear, or complex scheduling to stay on top of your fitness game, all you need is a pair of supportive running shoes and a bit of morning motivation. By opening up these massive, cool, and beautifully structured loops to the public for free, the city makes it simpler than ever to protect your health and connect with a community.

So, pick your closest mall loop, set your alarm, and start crushing those distance goals in crisp, air-conditioned comfort!

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