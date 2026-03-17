What is Iran’s Basij force, the militia whose chief Israel says it killed in a strike?

Analysts say Soleimani’s removal could disrupt the Basij’s command structure at a time when the force would be critical in containing any domestic unrest, even as internal security agencies remain a focus of US and Israeli strikes.

Western governments have also sanctioned the force’s leadership. Soleimani, born in 1965, was designated by the United States, the European Union and others over his role in overseeing these operations. The European Union said the Basij used lethal force during the November 2019 protests, resulting in deaths and injuries among unarmed civilians.

In its statement, the Israeli military described the group as a central pillar of the regime’s enforcement machinery, alleging that Basij units led crackdowns during recent waves of protests, using force, mass arrests and other coercive measures against demonstrators.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.