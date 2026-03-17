What is Iran’s Basij force, the militia whose chief Israel says it killed in a strike?

A volunteer force under Revolutionary Guards Basij 'led the main repression operations'
Dubai: Israel’s military has announced it had killed General Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force, though Iranian state media did not immediately confirm the death.
Israel’s defence minister also said Tuesday that the military killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike.
“In a precise strike in Tehran: The IDF eliminated the Commander of the Basij Unit,” The Israeli military said.
“Yesterday (Monday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, targeted and eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past six years,” it said.
Basij chief since 2019: Headed Iran’s powerful volunteer militia under the Revolutionary Guards.
IRGC-linked commander: A senior figure within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ internal security network.
Oversaw protest crackdowns: Accused by Western governments of directing Basij operations during nationwide unrest.
Sanctioned internationally: Listed by the US, EU and others over alleged human rights violations.
Key pillar of regime control: Played a central role in maintaining domestic stability and suppressing dissent.
The Basij, a volunteer force under Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, “led the main repression operations” by the authorities during recent mass protests in Iran, the Israeli army said.
Israel’s latest strikes appear aimed not just at Iran’s military leadership but at the core of its internal security system, with the reported killing of Soleimani marking a significant escalation.
The Basij is an all-volunteer paramilitary organisation operating under Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and has long served as a key tool for suppressing dissent.
In its statement, the Israeli military described the group as a central pillar of the regime’s enforcement machinery, alleging that Basij units led crackdowns during recent waves of protests, using force, mass arrests and other coercive measures against demonstrators.
Western governments have also sanctioned the force’s leadership. Soleimani, born in 1965, was designated by the United States, the European Union and others over his role in overseeing these operations. The European Union said the Basij used lethal force during the November 2019 protests, resulting in deaths and injuries among unarmed civilians.
Since the war began on February 28, Israel has increasingly targeted Iran’s leadership structure, including senior military commanders and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Analysts say Soleimani’s removal could disrupt the Basij’s command structure at a time when the force would be critical in containing any domestic unrest, even as internal security agencies remain a focus of US and Israeli strikes.
A veteran commander linked to the IRGC, Soleimani headed the Basij, one of Iran’s most powerful internal security organisations.
He took over as Basij chief in 2019, as Iran faced growing economic pressure and rising public unrest. Under his leadership, the force played a central role in suppressing nationwide protests.
Seen as a loyalist to the clerical establishment, Soleimani oversaw the mobilisation of pro-regime supporters and enforcement of ideological control at the grassroots level.
His position placed him at the heart of Iran’s internal security architecture, working closely with the IRGC and other agencies to maintain domestic stability.