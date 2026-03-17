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UAE air defences intercept 10 ballistic missiles and 45 drones on Tuesday 

Ministry of Defence says forces remain fully prepared to counter threats

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE air defences intercept 10 ballistic missiles and 45 drones on Tuesday 
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted 10 Iranian ballistic missiles and 45 drones today, March 17, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry said the interceptions form part of ongoing operations to counter what it described as continuing attacks targeting the country.

Since the start of the assaults, UAE air defences have dealt with a total of 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,672 drones.

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The attacks have resulted in the deaths of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while carrying out their national duty, as well as six civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.

A further 157 people have been injured, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Those affected include UAE nationals and expatriates from a wide range of countries, reflecting the diverse composition of the population.

The Ministry of Defence said it remains on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any threats, stressing its commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, and protecting national interests and assets.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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