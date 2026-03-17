UAE air defences intercept 10 ballistic missiles and 45 drones on Tuesday 

Ministry of Defence says forces remain fully prepared to counter threats
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted 10 Iranian ballistic missiles and 45 drones today, March 17, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said the interceptions form part of ongoing operations to counter what it described as continuing attacks targeting the country.
Since the start of the assaults, UAE air defences have dealt with a total of 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,672 drones.
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The attacks have resulted in the deaths of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while carrying out their national duty, as well as six civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.
A further 157 people have been injured, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Those affected include UAE nationals and expatriates from a wide range of countries, reflecting the diverse composition of the population.
The Ministry of Defence said it remains on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any threats, stressing its commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, and protecting national interests and assets.