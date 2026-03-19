Qatar condemns Iranian targeting of energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, UAE — calls for urgent de-escalation

Iran’s attacks 'crossed all red lines', with attacks on civilians, key facilities: Doha
The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Iranian targeting of energy facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the past two days.
It considers these actions a blatant violation of international law.
Qatar further warns that such attacks pose a serious threat to global energy security, maritime navigation, and the environment.
Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement posted on X, said Iran’s attacks in the region have "crossed all red lines".
It condemned the targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities.
The ministry stressed the need to spare the region from the consequences of these unjustified actions.
It also called for urgent de-escalation to restore regional and international security and stability.
The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the brotherly nations and its support for all measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.