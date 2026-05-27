Karameesh children’s channel star Rafat Waseem Awad, 19, dies in Amman car crash

His death triggered widespread reactions across social media platforms
Karameesh children’s channel star Rafat Waseem Awad has died following a vehicle crash in the Jordanian capital, Amman, local media and family members said.
The 19-year-old died after a tragic accident on Al Hurriya Street in the Al Muqabalain neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
News of his death triggered widespread reactions across social media platforms in Jordan, where users shared messages of grief and prayers following the loss of the young television personality.
His body was transferred to Al Basheer Hospital, according to local reports.
The death was announced by his father, Waseem Awad, owner of Karameesh TV, in a post published on Facebook.
Karameesh TV is widely known across the Arab world for its children’s songs and family-oriented entertainment programmes.