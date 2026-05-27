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Karameesh children’s channel star Rafat Waseem Awad, 19, dies in Amman car crash

His death triggered widespread reactions across social media platforms

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Social media flooded with tributes after 19-year-old children’s channel performer dies in Amman accident.
Social media flooded with tributes after 19-year-old children’s channel performer dies in Amman accident.
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Karameesh children’s channel star Rafat Waseem Awad has died following a vehicle crash in the Jordanian capital, Amman, local media and family members said.

The 19-year-old died after a tragic accident on Al Hurriya Street in the Al Muqabalain neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.

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News of his death triggered widespread reactions across social media platforms in Jordan, where users shared messages of grief and prayers following the loss of the young television personality.

His body was transferred to Al Basheer Hospital, according to local reports.

The death was announced by his father, Waseem Awad, owner of Karameesh TV, in a post published on Facebook.

Karameesh TV is widely known across the Arab world for its children’s songs and family-oriented entertainment programmes.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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