Dubai: A Saudi father and his three daughters lost their lives in a tragic traffic accident on the Mahayel-Abha Road while they were heading out on a family trip. Three vehicles were in volved in the collision.

The man’s wife and son were also seriously injured and were taken to Mahayel Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary pending the completion of necessary procedures.

Jaber Asiri, the brother of the deceased, said that the family was on an outing to Al Shaqiq but was met with tragedy.

The daughters were just 19, 10, and 5 years old. “My brother was retired and known for his good manners and the love people had for him,” Asiri said. “We can only be patient and pray for their mercy and forgiveness.”