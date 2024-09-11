Reporting a traffic accident

1. Safety precautions

• If you are involved in a minor accident, first check for injuries and move your vehicle to a safe location to avoid traffic disruption.

• Before exiting your vehicle, ensure it is safe to do so.

• Turn off the engine and activate your hazard lights.

• If you have a reflective triangle, place it at a safe distance behind your vehicle to alert other drivers.

• If debris is blocking the road, contact the authorities to have it removed.

Once you are in a secure spot, follow the next steps.

2. Contact Najm

If at least one party holds a valid insurance policy, contact Najm through their call center - 199033, via WhatsApp at 920000560, or report the accident through the ‘Najm’ app (available on Apple and Android devices).

3. Document the scene

- Take photos of the accident from multiple angles as evidence for the Najm app or insurance purposes.

- Keep essential documents ready, including your driver’s licence, vehicle registration, and insurance papers.

- You would then need to provide details of the accident to Najm.

Once your case is registered, a surveyor will assess the accident and you will receive an SMS from Najm and Muroor with the incident details. You can track the progress of your report via the Najm app, and once issued, use the report to file an insurance claim.

What to do in serious accidents or if both cars are uninsured?

If the accident is serious or neither party has insurance, follow these steps:

• Call Muroor at 993 to report the accident.

• Call emergency services at 997 if medical help is needed.

• Follow the same safety procedures as listed above:

o Ensure it's safe before exiting the vehicle.

o Use hazard lights and a reflective triangle to signal to other drivers.

o Remove any vehicle parts from the road if safe to do so.

o Gather your official documents and wait in a secure location.

Safety tips for drivers in Saudi Arabia during a traffic accident