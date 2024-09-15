Dubai: Dubai Police has reported that Saudi footballer Fahad Al Mawlad is in intensive care following a fall from a second-floor balcony of his residence while vacationing in Dubai.

Dubai Police is closely monitoring Al Mawlad’s condition as he receives ongoing medical attention at a local Dubai hospital.

The accident is currently under investigation, police said.

In a statement, Dubai Police emphasized its commitment to transparency and assured that the investigation's findings would be promptly shared with the appropriate authorities upon conclusion.

Fahad Mosa'ed Al Mawlad, born on September 14, 1994, is a professional Saudi Arabian footballer known for his speed and agility on the pitch.

He currently plays as a winger for Al Shabab and began his professional career at Al Ittihad at just 16 years old.