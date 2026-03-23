Saudi defences intercept, destroy seven drones in the Eastern Region on March 22

Saudi military successfully destroys seven drones
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of seven drones in the Eastern Region on Sunday (March 22).
The statement was made by the Ministry’s official spokesperson, Major General Turki Al Maliki, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
A day earlier, on Saturday (March 21), the Kingdom's air defenses shot down dozens of drones, as Iran intensified attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure following Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field earlier this week.
According to Saudi Ministry of Defense updates, 62 drones were launched in a concentrated wave targeting the Kingdom’s Eastern Province—the heart of its oil production and refining network.
Of these, 51 drones were intercepted and destroyed early Saturday morning, preventing damage to key facilities.
After a 14-hour lull, the assault resumed.
Another 11 drones were detected and engaged before midnight, signaling a sustained pattern of pressure rather than a one-off strike.
In addition to the drones, Saudi air defenses have intercepted 42 ballistic missiles and seven cruise missiles over the same period, underscoring the sustained and varied nature of the aerial campaign against the kingdom.
The strikes extended across the Gulf.
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