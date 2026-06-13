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UAE categorically denies media reports alleging transfer of funds to Iran

Ministry rejects reports of a $3b transfer, calls for responsible and accurate reporting

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UAE categorically denies media reports alleging transfer of funds to Iran

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has categorically denied reports published by certain international media outlets alleging the transfer of funds from the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including allegations concerning $3 billion.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that these allegations are entirely false and unfounded, stressing that no frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred, or facilitated through the UAE.

The Ministry also called on media outlets to exercise accuracy, rely on official sources, and refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information and unfounded allegations.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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