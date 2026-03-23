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Donald Trump, Keir Starmer push urgent plan to reopen Hormuz Strait

UK, US leaders agree that keeping Hormuz open essential for global shipping

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
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UK PM Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump.
UK PM Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump.
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UK PM Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump agreed in a Sunday call that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is essential for global shipping, BBC reported.

Trump had threatened to "obliterate" Iranian power plants if the Strait stays closed beyond 48 hours. The waterway is vital as it handles ~20% of global oil trade.

Iran claims the Strait of Hormuz is "open to all" except violators of its soil but warns of total closure if its energy sites are hit.

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