Qatar launches search operation after helicopter crash at sea

The aircraft experienced a mechanical fault while carrying out a routine mission
Qatar has launched a search and rescue operation after a helicopter crashed into its territorial waters following a technical malfunction.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Qatari Ministry of Defence said the aircraft experienced a mechanical fault while carrying out a routine mission, resulting in the crash at sea.
Specialised teams in Qatar are currently conducting search and rescue operations within the country’s territorial waters, according to a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Interior.
Coordination between high-readiness units remains ongoing as they navigate the designated search areas to ensure a comprehensive response.iran
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