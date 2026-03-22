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Qatar launches search operation after helicopter crash at sea

The aircraft experienced a mechanical fault while carrying out a routine mission

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Qatar launches search operation after helicopter crash at sea
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Qatar has launched a search and rescue operation after a helicopter crashed into its territorial waters following a technical malfunction.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Qatari Ministry of Defence said the aircraft experienced a mechanical fault while carrying out a routine mission, resulting in the crash at sea.

Specialised teams in Qatar are currently conducting search and rescue operations within the country’s territorial waters, according to a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Interior.

Coordination between high-readiness units remains ongoing as they navigate the designated search areas to ensure a comprehensive response.iran

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US-Israel-Iran war

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