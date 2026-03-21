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UAE air defences intercept 3 ballistic missiles, 8 drones from Iran today

UAE says 341 ballistic missiles and 1,748 drones intercepted since start of attacks

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Two soldiers and six civilians killed following missile and drone attacks on UAE
Two soldiers and six civilians killed following missile and drone attacks on UAE

Abu Dhabi: ‎ The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted three ballistic missiles and eight unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran on March 21, according to the Ministry of Defence. 

‎Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,748 UAVs.

‎These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.

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‎A total of 160 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. 

The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

‎The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.

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UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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