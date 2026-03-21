US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 22: What you need to know

Travel chaos, defence alerts and Hormuz crisis raise regional tensions sharply
Airspace disruptions and rising regional tensions are impacting travel and security across the UAE, with flights delayed and routes altered. Authorities confirmed the situation remains stable after intercepting missiles and drones, while travellers face uncertainty over schedules and rights. Meanwhile, Hormuz shipping has plunged, prompting global concern as nations coordinate efforts to keep vital energy routes open. A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:
Flight disruptions linked to Middle East airspace closures have left thousands of UAE travellers stranded or scrambling for alternatives. For many, the key question is simple: what can you actually claim when your flight falls apart?
Your rights are defined under the General Civil Aviation Authority’s Passenger Welfare Programme, the UAE Commercial Transactions Law, and the Montreal Convention. Here’s what you are entitled to—and how to secure it.
The UAE Ministry of Defence has given the all-clear to residents across the country, declaring the security situation stable following an alert earlier in the day.
A mobile notification was pushed to phones nationwide, thanking the public for their cooperation and confirming that daily life could resume as normal. Residents were nonetheless encouraged to stay alert, exercise caution, and continue monitoring official government channels for any further developments.
The UAE air defence systems on 20th March 2026 engaged 4 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs launched from Iran.
Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 338 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,740 UAVs.
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates is operating a limited flight schedule from Dubai to over 100 destinations, prompting questions from passengers about affected routes, flight status, and connecting travel.
Many travellers have questions such as “Which routes are affected?”, “Will my flight go ahead?”, and “Is connecting travel beyond Dubai available?”
The Strait of Hormuz — a narrow but critical artery for global energy supplies — is facing near paralysis as the Middle East conflict intensifies, disrupting shipping, driving up costs and raising fears of prolonged supply shocks.
The crisis erupted after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory attacks across the region and sharply restricting access to the strait. In normal times, around a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas flows through the waterway, making any disruption a major global concern.
In a significant display of international unity amid escalating Middle East tensions, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan have issued a joint statement pledging “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts” to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.
This vital chokepoint handles roughly 20% of global oil trade; any closure would trigger immediate energy shocks worldwide.
Donald Trump said the US may “wind down” its Middle East military operation, even as his administration deploys more troops and requests an additional $200 billion from Congress. The United Kingdom has approved the use of its bases for US strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington considers lifting sanctions on Iranian oil at sea to stabilise prices.