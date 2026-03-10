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UAE Air Defences responding to Iranian missile and drone threats; residents alerted safe

Safety instructions issued amid UAE defence operations

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Authorities urge residents to stay safe and follow verified updates
Authorities urge residents to stay safe and follow verified updates

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Defence has given the all-clear to residents across the country, declaring the security situation stable following an alert earlier in the day.

A mobile notification was pushed to phones nationwide, thanking the public for their cooperation and confirming that daily life could resume as normal. Residents were nonetheless encouraged to stay alert, exercise caution, and continue monitoring official government channels for any further developments.

The announcement came after the Ministry had warned that air defence systems were actively engaged against incoming ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran. Officials had reassured the public at the time that the loud sounds reported were a direct consequence of successful interception operations.

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