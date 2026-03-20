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Travelling on Emirates? Delays, routes affected, FAQs answered

Flying from Dubai? All you need to know about Emirates flights amid airspace disruptions

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Passengers travelling across the Middle East are facing uncertainty as flight disruptions continue amid ongoing regional tensions, with delays and route changes affecting several services.
Passengers travelling across the Middle East are facing uncertainty as flight disruptions continue amid ongoing regional tensions, with delays and route changes affecting several services.
Emirates

Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates is operating a limited flight schedule from Dubai to over 100 destinations destinations, prompting questions from passengers about affected routes, flight status, and connecting travel.

Many travellers have questions such as “Which routes are affected?”, “Will my flight go ahead?”, and “Is connecting travel beyond Dubai available?”

Travellers are being urged to check their flight status in advance, as schedules remain fluid and operations are adjusted in response to evolving airspace restrictions. As Emirates passengers, here is what you need to know about delays, affected routes and the latest travel guidance.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Emirates has assured passengers that if their travel plans have been affected, the airline will do its best to rebook them on the next available Emirates flight. This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai.

Passengers booked to travel between February 28 until and including April 15 have these options:

Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination for travel on or before 31 May.

Request a refund. You can request for a refund of your ticket by completing the refund form if you booked directly with the airline. If you booked your flights with a travel agent, please contact them.

Passengers are advised to complete any flight re‑bookings before proceeding to request a refund, as any unused flights within the same itinerary will automatically be cancelled and refunded, explained Emirates.

Here are the most common queries answered: 

Emirates is operating some flights. Where are they flying and how can I book?

Emirates is operating a limited number of flights until further notice. Passengers transiting through Dubai will be accepted for travel only if they also hold a confirmed booking for their connecting flight.

"We’re continuing to monitor the situation and will develop our operational schedule accordingly,” said Emirates.

I have received a cancellation notification via email. However, on Emirates.com or the Emirates app, the flight is still planned. Do I go to the airport?

No – if you have received a cancellation notice from Emirates, you should not go to the airport.

If your travel plans have been affected, Emirates said it would "do our best to rebook you on the next available flight." This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai.

I’m booked to fly soon. How do I know whether I should go to the airport?

If you have not received a cancellation alert from Emirates, and your flight is operating, you can continue to the airport.

Please continue to check your flight status, even after you have checked in. You can also review the latest operational updates on emirates.com.

Make sure your details are up to date to receive notifications and check your email for changes or cancellations to your flights before travelling to the airport.

Can I reschedule my flights without any fees?

Yes. If you are booked on a flight scheduled to depart up to and including April 15, you can rebook on another flight to the same destination or another destination in the same region for travel on or before May 31.

You can make changes on Manage Your Booking or on the Emirates app if your original travel date is within the next 72 hours.

If you rebook your flight, please also rebook any additional services you purchased with your previous booking, such as seat selection and meal preferences.

How can I request a refund?

If your flight has been cancelled or you choose not to travel on a flight currently booked on or before April 15, you can request a refund without any fees. If your trip includes multiple legs, you can request a refund without any fees for any unused part of the journey, for example, your connecting flight from Dubai.

Only request a refund after completing all flights in your booking. Submitting a refund will cancel any remaining flights you haven’t taken.

To process your refund, please fill out Emirates' refund form if you booked directly with Emirates. Your refund will be processed in approximately 15 business days, but this may vary depending on your bank.

If you booked via a travel agent, please contact them to process your refund and for updates on timelines.

I am unable to make changes to my online bookings. What do I do?

If you cannot complete your changes through Manage Your Booking or on the Emirates app, contact the airline to rebook.

If you booked through a travel agent, please contact them.

Will I still earn Skywards Miles if my flight is cancelled and you rebook me on another flight?

Yes, if your Emirates flight is cancelled and the airline arranges alternative travel with another airline, you will be eligible to receive Skywards Miles and Tier Miles in accordance with to your original Emirates ticket once your travel is completed.

Where can I get in-person support?

In Dubai, these are located at:

  • Emirates Reservations and Ticketing desk at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport

  • Emirates World, Jumeirah Town Centre

  • Emirates Group Technology Centre, near the Clock Tower, Deira

All Emirates' city check-in in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE TravelEmirates airlineUS-Israel-Iran war

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