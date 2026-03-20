Travelling on Emirates? Delays, routes affected, FAQs answered

Travellers are being urged to check their flight status in advance, as schedules remain fluid and operations are adjusted in response to evolving airspace restrictions. As Emirates passengers, here is what you need to know about delays, affected routes and the latest travel guidance.

Many travellers have questions such as “Which routes are affected?”, “Will my flight go ahead?”, and “Is connecting travel beyond Dubai available?”

Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates is operating a limited flight schedule from Dubai to over 100 destinations destinations , prompting questions from passengers about affected routes, flight status, and connecting travel.

Passengers are advised to complete any flight re‑bookings before proceeding to request a refund, as any unused flights within the same itinerary will automatically be cancelled and refunded, explained Emirates.

Request a refund . You can request for a refund of your ticket by completing the refund form if you booked directly with the airline. If you booked your flights with a travel agent, please contact them.

Rebook on an alternate flight . You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination for travel on or before 31 May.

Passengers booked to travel between February 28 until and including April 15 have these options:

Emirates has assured passengers that if their travel plans have been affected, the airline will do its best to rebook them on the next available Emirates flight. This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai.

Here are the most common queries answered:

Emirates is operating some flights. Where are they flying and how can I book?

Emirates is operating a limited number of flights until further notice. Passengers transiting through Dubai will be accepted for travel only if they also hold a confirmed booking for their connecting flight.

"We’re continuing to monitor the situation and will develop our operational schedule accordingly,” said Emirates.

I have received a cancellation notification via email. However, on Emirates.com or the Emirates app, the flight is still planned. Do I go to the airport?

No – if you have received a cancellation notice from Emirates, you should not go to the airport.

If your travel plans have been affected, Emirates said it would "do our best to rebook you on the next available flight." This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai.

I’m booked to fly soon. How do I know whether I should go to the airport?

If you have not received a cancellation alert from Emirates, and your flight is operating, you can continue to the airport.

Please continue to check your flight status, even after you have checked in. You can also review the latest operational updates on emirates.com.