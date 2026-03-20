Travelling on Emirates? Delays, routes affected, FAQs answered

Flying from Dubai? All you need to know about Emirates flights amid airspace disruptions
Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates is operating a limited flight schedule from Dubai to over 100 destinations destinations, prompting questions from passengers about affected routes, flight status, and connecting travel.
Many travellers have questions such as “Which routes are affected?”, “Will my flight go ahead?”, and “Is connecting travel beyond Dubai available?”
Travellers are being urged to check their flight status in advance, as schedules remain fluid and operations are adjusted in response to evolving airspace restrictions. As Emirates passengers, here is what you need to know about delays, affected routes and the latest travel guidance.
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Emirates has assured passengers that if their travel plans have been affected, the airline will do its best to rebook them on the next available Emirates flight. This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai.
Passengers booked to travel between February 28 until and including April 15 have these options:
Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination for travel on or before 31 May.
Request a refund. You can request for a refund of your ticket by completing the refund form if you booked directly with the airline. If you booked your flights with a travel agent, please contact them.
Passengers are advised to complete any flight re‑bookings before proceeding to request a refund, as any unused flights within the same itinerary will automatically be cancelled and refunded, explained Emirates.
Emirates is operating a limited number of flights until further notice. Passengers transiting through Dubai will be accepted for travel only if they also hold a confirmed booking for their connecting flight.
"We’re continuing to monitor the situation and will develop our operational schedule accordingly,” said Emirates.
No – if you have received a cancellation notice from Emirates, you should not go to the airport.
If your travel plans have been affected, Emirates said it would "do our best to rebook you on the next available flight." This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai.
If you have not received a cancellation alert from Emirates, and your flight is operating, you can continue to the airport.
Please continue to check your flight status, even after you have checked in. You can also review the latest operational updates on emirates.com.
Make sure your details are up to date to receive notifications and check your email for changes or cancellations to your flights before travelling to the airport.
Yes. If you are booked on a flight scheduled to depart up to and including April 15, you can rebook on another flight to the same destination or another destination in the same region for travel on or before May 31.
You can make changes on Manage Your Booking or on the Emirates app if your original travel date is within the next 72 hours.
If you rebook your flight, please also rebook any additional services you purchased with your previous booking, such as seat selection and meal preferences.
If your flight has been cancelled or you choose not to travel on a flight currently booked on or before April 15, you can request a refund without any fees. If your trip includes multiple legs, you can request a refund without any fees for any unused part of the journey, for example, your connecting flight from Dubai.
Only request a refund after completing all flights in your booking. Submitting a refund will cancel any remaining flights you haven’t taken.
To process your refund, please fill out Emirates' refund form if you booked directly with Emirates. Your refund will be processed in approximately 15 business days, but this may vary depending on your bank.
If you booked via a travel agent, please contact them to process your refund and for updates on timelines.
If you cannot complete your changes through Manage Your Booking or on the Emirates app, contact the airline to rebook.
If you booked through a travel agent, please contact them.
Yes, if your Emirates flight is cancelled and the airline arranges alternative travel with another airline, you will be eligible to receive Skywards Miles and Tier Miles in accordance with to your original Emirates ticket once your travel is completed.
In Dubai, these are located at:
Emirates Reservations and Ticketing desk at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport
Emirates World, Jumeirah Town Centre
Emirates Group Technology Centre, near the Clock Tower, Deira
All Emirates' city check-in in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice.