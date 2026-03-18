We will bounce back very, very quickly, says Dubai Airports CEO

“We facilitated the journeys of over a million passengers over the last 17 days, and the recovery rate is significant. We’re back up to about 40, 45 per cent of normal traffic movements,” he said.

“We've closed airspace, we've opened it as the threat level has changed, and we've been able to keep aircraft in the air and obviously, to route through corridors that are properly designated by the GCAA,” Griffiths said.

“We've worked closely with all of the other airports in the region to make sure that the number of flights is carefully scheduled and predicted in advance,” he said.

“I think most of the problem has been insurance,” he said, adding that if foreign governments support airlines by underwriting operations to the UAE, “we’ll do everything we can to facilitate those.”

He said “the amount of steps in that journey and the number of people and different organisations involved is quite incredible,” adding that there is a duty of care to keep the system running “as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

“We are doing everything we can to preserve both the capability and the confidence to bring our operations up to 100% capacity as quickly as we possibly can.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.