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UAE: Sharjah authorities respond to drone incident, no injuries reported

Public urged to rely on official sources for updates

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah: Sharjah Government Media Office said authorities are dealing with a drone-related incident that targeted the administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the emirate’s Central Region.

In a statement issued past midnight, officials confirmed that the incident that took place on Monday, March 30, involved a drone reportedly originating from Iran. Authorities said no injuries were recorded and that response teams are continuing to handle the situation.

The authority also urged the public to avoid circulating rumours and to rely only on official sources for information, adding that updates will be provided as developments emerge. 

Related Topics:
UAESharjahUS-Israel-Iran war

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