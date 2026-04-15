US lifts shelter advisory in UAE after halt in drone and missile attacks

Carefully review US issued Travel Advisory for the UAE

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates from the U.S. Embassy and Consulate General.

If an aerial attack occurs, stay away from glass doors, windows, and any fallen debris, and monitor your phone and news outlets for official guidance.

Keep a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items in case it is necessary to shelter for a prolonged period.

Keep family and friends informed of your whereabouts and well-being.

Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible, and contact us if your U.S. passport is lost or will soon expire.

Keep a low profile and be aware of your surroundings.

Pay close attention to communications from local officials.