US lifts shelter advisory in UAE after halt in drone and missile attacks

Embassy eases restrictions but urges Americans to stay alert for any new threats
Dubai: The United States Embassy in the UAE has lifted its 'shelter-in-place' advisory for its employees following the cessation of recent missile and drone attacks.
In an update, the embassy said staff may resume normal movement but advised that they should be ready to seek immediate shelter indoors if any new aerial threat emerges. The same precaution applies to all US citizens in the country.
Despite the easing of restrictions, the US continues to maintain its travel advisory for the UAE at Level 3, urging citizens to reconsider travel.
The embassy and consulate remain on ordered departure status, with non-emergency personnel relocated outside the UAE. As a result, consular services are currently limited, and routine US visa services remain suspended.
US citizens requiring assistance, including passport services, have been advised to contact the embassy through its online US Citizen Services Navigator.
Carefully review US issued Travel Advisory for the UAE
Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates from the U.S. Embassy and Consulate General.
If an aerial attack occurs, stay away from glass doors, windows, and any fallen debris, and monitor your phone and news outlets for official guidance.
Keep a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items in case it is necessary to shelter for a prolonged period.
Keep family and friends informed of your whereabouts and well-being.
Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible, and contact us if your U.S. passport is lost or will soon expire.
Keep a low profile and be aware of your surroundings.
Pay close attention to communications from local officials.
Keep your cell phone charged and pre-programmed with the emergency numbers listed below.
Dial 999 for emergency services in UAE.
Contact the Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General in Dubai by visiting https://ae.usembassy.gov/services/, scrolling down to the “U.S. Citizen Services Navigator,” and clicking on your preferred location.
S. State Department Consular Affairs Call Center: 1-888-407-4747 (in United States or Canada) or 202-501-4444 (worldwide).
S. Embassy Abu Dhabi emergency number: +971-2-414-2200
S. Consulate General Dubai emergency number: +971-4-309-4000