UAE residents told situation safe after emergency alert

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations
UAE residents have received a new mobile alert from the Ministry of Interior confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
In the message sent to phones across the country, authorities thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency alert and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
“Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious, take the necessary precautions, and follow official instructions,” the alert said.
Officials urged residents to remain vigilant, follow safety guidance and monitor official channels for any further updates.
UAE air defences are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the loud sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones.
Authorities have advised residents to move to the nearest secure building, avoid windows, doors, and open areas, and await official instructions.
They emphasised the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.
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Earlier today at 2:04am, authorities in Dubai confirmed that the loud sounds reported across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interceptions. Residents were urged to rely solely on official sources for updates and avoid spreading unverified information.
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.
Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.
Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.