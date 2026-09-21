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Kuwait influencer gets seven years in immorality and debauchery case

Court of Appeal upholds sentence in case involving incitement to immorality and drugs

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Criminal Court had ordered the seven-year sentence with labour and immediate enforcement.
The Criminal Court had ordered the seven-year sentence with labour and immediate enforcement.
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Dubai: A fashion influencer in Kuwait has been sentenced to seven years in prison after the Court of Appeal upheld a lower court ruling against her in a case involving drug use and incitement to immorality.

The Criminal Court had ordered the seven-year sentence with labour and immediate enforcement.

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Prosecutors had brought several charges against the woman, including drug use and publishing images on Snapchat, as well as engaging in acts contrary to public morals at her home in exchange for money.

With the Court of Appeal upholding the Criminal Court’s ruling, the sentence remains in force.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Kuwait

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