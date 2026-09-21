Court of Appeal upholds sentence in case involving incitement to immorality and drugs
Dubai: A fashion influencer in Kuwait has been sentenced to seven years in prison after the Court of Appeal upheld a lower court ruling against her in a case involving drug use and incitement to immorality.
The Criminal Court had ordered the seven-year sentence with labour and immediate enforcement.
Prosecutors had brought several charges against the woman, including drug use and publishing images on Snapchat, as well as engaging in acts contrary to public morals at her home in exchange for money.
With the Court of Appeal upholding the Criminal Court’s ruling, the sentence remains in force.