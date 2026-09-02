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US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 2, 2026)

Fresh strikes, Hormuz tanker attacks and flight changes to know

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
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Travellers at Dubai International Airport. UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia are adjusting schedules, with scattered delays, cancellations and reroutes reported Tuesday and Wednesday on Gulf routes, particularly to Kuwait and Bahrain.
Travellers at Dubai International Airport. UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia are adjusting schedules, with scattered delays, cancellations and reroutes reported Tuesday and Wednesday on Gulf routes, particularly to Kuwait and Bahrain.
Gulf News/ Devadasan K P

The US-Iran war entered its 187th day on Wednesday with fresh strikes on Kuwait, renewed attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, and continued disruption to UAE flight schedules, keeping Gulf residents on alert as the region's aviation and shipping sectors absorb rolling shocks from the conflict.

Kuwaiti firefighters were working Wednesday to contain a blaze after a drone attack, the latest in a string of strikes that have periodically knocked out flights and damaged infrastructure across the Gulf since the war began in late February.

Kuwait's air defences said they intercepted hostile missiles and drones overnight, while two oil tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz in the past 48 hours as Iran keeps up pressure on the vital shipping route.

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Latest updates

  • Kuwait, Bahrain under attack again: Firefighters were battling a blaze Wednesday following a drone strike. It follows months of intermittent Iranian strikes on Kuwaiti territory, including previous hits on Kuwait International Airport's terminals and fuel infrastructure.

  • No injuries were reported in the Kuwait incident; damage was confined to property.

  • Bahrain: The Bahrain Defence Force said its air-defence systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks on Wednesday. Authorities urged residents to avoid suspicious or unfamiliar objects—potentially debris from intercepted drones or missiles—and report them immediately.

  • Tankers hit near Hormuz: Two oil tankers were attacked in the last 48 hours as Iran "steps up maritime pressure" in the strait, prompting a US response.

  • Oil markets reacting: Brent crude has extended its climb toward the low $90s a barrel as the Hormuz disruption continues, a level not seen since the war's earlier escalations.

  • What Iranian president said: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran would reciprocate immediately if Washington returned to commitments under an earlier memorandum reached in Islamabad.

  • UAE on alert. The UAE previously said its defenses engaged a drone over its territorial waters after Iranian strikes late last week on air bases in Jordan, underscoring that the country remains a potential target even as most recent attacks have concentrated on Kuwait and Bahrain.

  • UAE flight updates: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia are operating most of their networks but continue to trim and adjust Gulf routes, especially to Kuwait and Bahrain, as airspace warnings persist.

  • Isolated cancellations: Reported on Etihad's Tel Aviv route because of unplanned industrial action at Ben Gurion Airport.

  • Markets: Gold fell 0.6% to $4,304.01/oz, its lowest level in more than three weeks; U.S. December gold futures fell 1% to $4,350.80.

  • Other precious metals also declined: silver fell 1% to $63.60/oz, platinum edged 1% lower to $1,722.23, and palladium dropped 1.4% to $1,292.21.

What UAE residents should do/know:

  • Check flight status before heading to the airport: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia advise passengers to confirm their flight status online, complete check-in in advance, and allow extra time — at least three hours generally, four hours for flydubai departures from Dubai.

  • Expect short-notice changes: Airlines say a route operating today could still be delayed, cancelled or rescheduled without much warning, particularly on Kuwait and Bahrain services.

  • Avoid photographing incident sites: UAE and Kuwaiti authorities have repeatedly urged residents not to approach, photograph or share images of damaged locations, debris or interception sites on social media, citing public safety and security concerns.

  • Monitor official channels: Residents are advised to follow the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Media Office and airline apps directly rather than relying on unverified social media posts for real-time updates.

  • This is a developing story. Details are based on reporting from Gulf News.

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