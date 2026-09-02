US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 2, 2026)

Oil markets reacting: Brent crude has extended its climb toward the low $90s a barrel as the Hormuz disruption continues, a level not seen since the war's earlier escalations.

What Iranian president said: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran would reciprocate immediately if Washington returned to commitments under an earlier memorandum reached in Islamabad.

UAE on alert. The UAE previously said its defenses engaged a drone over its territorial waters after Iranian strikes late last week on air bases in Jordan, underscoring that the country remains a potential target even as most recent attacks have concentrated on Kuwait and Bahrain.

UAE flight updates: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia are operating most of their networks but continue to trim and adjust Gulf routes, especially to Kuwait and Bahrain, as airspace warnings persist.

Isolated cancellations: Reported on Etihad's Tel Aviv route because of unplanned industrial action at Ben Gurion Airport.

Markets: Gold fell 0.6% to $4,304.01/oz, its lowest level in more than three weeks; U.S. December gold futures fell 1% to $4,350.80.