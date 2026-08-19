US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug 19, 2026)

Iran rejects ceasefire bid as Gulf security concerns grow, residents told to stay informed
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2026) said it detected missiles launched from Iran and has suspended trade and financial transactions with Tehran as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz.
UAE authorities reported that the missiles appeared aimed at maritime navigation routes in the strategic waterway, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies pass.
The development comes amid the US-Iran confrontation that has raised fears of wider regional conflict.
UAE air defences demonstrated readiness in newly released video footage, showing systems on alert.
Separate reports indicated Iran rejected a proposed ceasefire and demanded an end to ongoing hostilities.
Authorities have also addressed circulating emergency alerts, advising residents on steps to take and actions to avoid amid the heightened security situation.
The crisis centers on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint between the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
Disruptions there have historically affected global energy markets and regional stability.
Most flights continue to operate, but travellers should be prepared for cancellations, delays and last-minute schedule changes as airlines continue to review operations amid the ongoing Middle East war.
Emirates has resumed one daily Bahrain service, while other Bahrain flights remain cancelled. Etihad continues to operate selected Bahrain and Kuwait services but has cancelled three pairs of Bahrain flights until August 21.
Air Arabia has cancelled several UAE-Kuwait and UAE-Bahrain flights, while flydubai says its Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia services are operating as scheduled. Several international airlines have also extended their Dubai and regional suspensions.
In response to the missile launches, the UAE has halted commercial and financial dealings with Iran.
Officials described the move as a precautionary measure while Gulf tensions rise.
Separate reports indicated Iran rejected a proposed ceasefire and demanded an end to ongoing hostilities.
UAE air defences demonstrated readiness in newly released video footage, showing systems on alert.
Authorities have also addressed circulating emergency alerts, advising residents on steps to take and actions to avoid amid the heightened security situation.
The crisis centers on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
Disruptions there have historically affected global energy markets and regional stability.
Residents in the UAE are urged to monitor official government channels for updates, follow any civil defense guidance, and avoid spreading unverified information.
Travel and commercial activity near sensitive coastal or maritime areas may face restrictions as the situation develops.
Further details on the missile detections, the exact scope of the trade suspension, and any additional defensive measures were still emerging Wednesday.
Missile detections reported: UAE authorities say they detected missiles launched from Iran. Officials indicated the missiles appeared aimed at maritime navigation routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trade and financial links suspended: The UAE has halted trade and financial transactions with Iran as Gulf tensions rise.
Air defenses on alert: UAE air defense systems have demonstrated readiness; new video footage has been released showing defensive posture.
Emergency guidance circulating: Officials and media are addressing questions about emergency alerts. Residents should monitor official government and civil defense channels for any instructions on what to do and what to avoid.
Broader context: Iran has reportedly rejected a proposed ceasefire and is demanding an end to ongoing hostilities amid the wider US-Iran confrontation.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical focus due to its role in global oil shipping.
Two missiles detected: UAE air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the UAE.
Target: The Ministry of Defence said assessments showed the missiles were targeting maritime navigation.
Where they fell: The first missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the second fell within the country’s territorial waters. Both fell into the sea, with no impact on land.
Trade and financial transactions halted: The UAE has ordered a halt to all activities, trade exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice.
UAE on high alert: The ministry said the UAE remains on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any threats targeting the country’s security or maritime navigation.
Threat intercepted: UAE air defence systems responded to the threat and successfully intercepted multiple threats, authorities said.
Situation is safe: A subsequent mobile alert confirmed that the situation was safe and normal activities could resume.
Prepared to respond: The UAE Ministry of Defence said it remains prepared to respond to threats and protect the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability.
Follow official channels: Residents are advised to follow official channels for verified updates and avoid sharing unconfirmed reports or rumours. Follow only official UAE government, police, and civil defence updates.
Avoid spreading or relying on unverified social media claims.
Be prepared, stay informed via trusted local news and official apps/alerts.
Situation remains fluid — check official sources regularly for the latest guidance.
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