US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know this evening (August 17)

Tense Gulf security, but UAE stays open as Hormuz shipping and travel face strain
Dubai: The UAE remains open for business and commercial air travel, but the security situation around the Gulf remains tense as the United States and Iran enter another uncertain phase of their confrontation.
The immediate concerns for UAE residents are air travel, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, fuel prices and the possibility of further disruption across the region.
The 60-day deadline linked to a US-Iran memorandum of understanding expired on Monday, August 17, without a clear breakthrough. The agreement was intended to reduce hostilities, restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and open the way for longer-term negotiations, including talks over Iran’s nuclear programme. Instead, Washington and Tehran remain far apart.
Here is what residents need to know tonight:
The Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest concern for the UAE and global energy markets. Shipping through the waterway has dropped dramatically following a series of attacks on tankers. The waterway is vital to global energy supplies, carrying a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
For the UAE, prolonged disruption could mean:
Higher oil and fuel-market volatility.
Increased shipping and insurance costs.
Delays for some goods moving through the region.
Continued uncertainty for energy companies and businesses dependent on sea transport.
There was a potentially positive development on Monday. Iran said it had reached an understanding with Oman on a route for ships to travel through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the two countries had agreed on the map of the proposed route and were working on a joint statement.
The proposed arrangement would create separate routes for ships travelling in and out of the strait. Ships could initially use the route without paying transit fees.
However, the announcement does not mean that normal shipping has already resumed. The details still have to be finalised, and the wider dispute between Iran and the US remains unresolved.
The situation became more tense on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Oman if he believed the country was obstructing efforts to reach an agreement with Iran over the strait.
Speaking to Fox News, Trump also called on Iran to surrender. His comments came as Oman continued its discussions with Tehran over the proposed shipping arrangement.
Oman has played an important role in communication between the US and Iran, making the threat particularly significant for the region.
Iranian officials have also used increasingly aggressive language as the 60-day deadline expired.
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warned that Tehran's military response could become more offensive, raising concerns that the standoff could escalate rather than move towards a settlement.
Iranian officials have also warned of further economic pressure and sanctions, saying the country could face greater inflation and financial strain if the confrontation continues.
Separately, Iran has made claims about missing pilots and issued threats against US personnel. These developments underline how far apart the two sides remain.
Most UAE flights continue to operate, but schedules remain vulnerable to sudden changes as airlines monitor the regional security situation. Some international carriers have extended suspensions of services to or from the region.
If you are flying from a UAE airport today or tonight:
Check your flight status before leaving home.
Check your airline's website or app for the latest update.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your phone number and email address updated with the airline.
Be prepared for delays, cancellations or last-minute changes.
For UAE residents, the key developments over the next few days will be whether commercial shipping through Hormuz starts to recover, whether attacks on vessels stop and whether airlines can maintain stable operations.
The UAE remains open and daily life continues as normal for most residents. But the sharp fall in shipping and recent attacks on UAE-linked vessels show that the regional security situation can change quickly.
For now, residents should follow official UAE, airport and airline updates, avoid relying on unverified social media reports and allow extra time for travel.