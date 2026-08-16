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What UAE residents need to know this evening as US-Iran standoff disrupt regional travel and shipping

UAE residents advised to monitor flights and logistics as regional standoff persists

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
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Iranian women enjoy a dip in the sea as vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran on August 10, 2026.
Iranian women enjoy a dip in the sea as vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran on August 10, 2026.
AFP

The US-Iran standoff continues to affect travel, shipping and security across the Gulf, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a major flashpoint. For UAE residents, the most immediate impact is likely to be felt through flight disruptions, changes to shipping routes and the wider effects on regional trade.

Here are the key developments residents should know this evening:

Iran claims military and political victory

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said Iran “truly won” its war with the US and Israel, both militarily and politically.

According to Iran’s Fars news agency, Ghalibaf described the conflict as a “cowardly war” led by the US and Israel. He said the Iranian people had fought “bravely, manfully and sincerely”.

Ghalibaf also called a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US a “document of honour and victory”, saying the agreement helped strengthen what he described as Iran’s gains through diplomacy.

Oman talks are separate from reopening Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks with Oman on establishing new shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz are separate from any decision to reopen the strategic waterway.

Araghchi said the discussions are focused on creating a temporary maritime route because previous navigation lanes are no longer operational. He added that reopening the Strait would depend on the US meeting certain conditions.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington could declare the Strait of Hormuz its territory.

He said the waterway “has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian”.

Mourning ceremonies planned in Iran

Iran is preparing to hold mourning ceremonies in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad to mark the 40th day since the funeral and burial of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to a statement from the office of current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the main ceremony will take place at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla from 5pm to 7pm local time on August 18.

Further ceremonies are scheduled at the shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh in Qom on August 19 and the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on August 20. Large crowds are expected, which could lead to increased movement and security measures around the venues.

TRAVEL ADVISORY:

UAE flights remain largely operational

Air travel from the UAE remains largely operational, although passengers should be prepared for disruption.

Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are among those facing cancellations and schedule changes, while airlines continue to adjust services as the regional security situation develops. Other regional and international routes may also be changed at short notice.

With UAE airports also busy during the summer travel period, passengers should allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

What UAE travellers should do today

  • Check the status of your flight before leaving home.

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.

  • Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

  • Complete online check-in and use your airline’s app where available.

  • Keep your contact details updated so you can receive flight alerts.

  • Be prepared for delays, cancellations or last-minute schedule changes.

  • Check your airline and airport’s official advisories before travelling.

For most UAE residents, there is no need to change daily routines based solely on the latest developments. However, travellers should remain alert, businesses should monitor logistics and shipping arrangements, and residents should rely on official UAE announcements and verified news sources.

The key message for travellers this evening is simple: most UAE flights continue to operate, but schedules can change at short notice. Check directly with your airline before heading to the airport.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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